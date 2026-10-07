Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector officially came to an end on October 4. Pragyan Ojha taking over as the interim chief selector and announcing India’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand confirmed Agarkar’s exit from the selection committee.

Ajit Agarkar served as the chief selector from July 2023 to October 4, with his last selection announcement coming for the white-ball series against the visiting West Indies. The former India pacer, who earlier served as chief selector of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), became part of India’s transformative era.

During his tenure at the helm of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar apparently witnessed two sides of elite Indian cricket: unmatched glory on the international stage accompanied by relentless scrutiny behind closed doors.