- Home
- Sports
- Abhishek Sharma vs Chris Gayle: Who is the Real Universal Boss? Comparison after 36 T20I Matches
Abhishek Sharma vs Chris Gayle: Who is the Real Universal Boss? Comparison after 36 T20I Matches
After Abhishek Sharma's destructive performance in the third T20I against New Zealand, fans are comparing him to Chris Gayle. Let's find out whose record is better after 36 T20I matches and what the stats say.
Abhishek Sharma Taking T20Is by Storm
Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of the most destructive batters in T20Is over the last one year. His attacking style of batting, coupled with his ability to accelerate the boundary with ease, has made him a serious threat to opposition bowlers.
This can be evidenced by his performance in the Asia Cup, T20I series against England and Australia in 2025, and the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, a key preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
In the T20I series against New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma is currently the second-leading run-getter with 152 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 76.00 and an impressive strike rate of 271.43 in three matches so far. The strike rate itself says a lot about his fearless intent and ability to dominate the bowlers in the powerplay.
Misses Yuvraj Singh's Indian T20I Record by Whisker
In the third T20I against New Zealand, India were chasing155-run target to secure an unassailable leadwith 3-0 in the five-match series. However, Abhishek Sharma did not show any signs of slowing down or playing cautiously, instead continuing his aggressive approach to put the New Zealand bowlers under pressure.
Sharma completed his half-century in just 14 balls, missing out on Yuvraj Singh's Indian T20I record of 12-ball fifty by just two balls. However, the southpaw still registered one of the fastest half-centuries in the history of the format at theinternational level.
Abhishek Sharma played a sensational knock of 68 off 20 balls, including 7 fours and 5 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 340, while forming an unbeaten 102-run stand for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 57 off 26 balls, to help Team India chase down the target in just 10 overs.
Comparison with Chris Gayle
Just like Abhishek Sharma, Chris Gayle was also aleft-handed opener who redefined power-hitting T20 cricket with his ability to dominate bowlers from the very first over.
Gayle and Abhishek have similar traits, including the ability to dominate the powerplay, clear boundaries with ease, and maintain a high strike while batting at the top of the order. In their respective T20I careers, both have played as openers who set the tone for the innings with their attacking style of batting, putting opposition bowlers under pressure.
Though Gayle's era was defined by a different phase of T20 cricket, with fewer flat pitches and overall low scoring rates, his impact as a power-hitter is still comparable to Abhishek Sharma's influence in the modern era of the game.
How did Chris Gayle in the first 36 T20I Matches?
The West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle made his T20I debut in 2006. In the first 36 matches of his T20I career, Gayle amassed 1060 runs, including a century and 10 fifties, at an average of 33.21 and a strike rate of 141.15.
His highest score was 117, which he registered in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. The ‘Universe Boss’ record in his first 36 T20I matches looks impressive before a decline in his record thereafter.
Overall, Chris Gayle aggregated 1899 runs, including two centuries and 14 fifties, at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 137.5. This means the West Indies batting scored just 839 runs after his first 36 T20I matches, indicating a dip in returns during the latter phase of his international T20 career.
How Abhishek Sharma Performed Compared to Gayle?
Interestingly, Abhishek Sharma has performed much better compared to Chris Gayle in the first 36 matches of his T20I career. The southpaw has aggregated 1267 runs, including two centuries and eight fifties, at an average of 38.39 and a strike rate of 195.22.
His highest score is 135, which he registered against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2025. In the first 36 T20I matches, Abhishek Sharma has surpassed every major batting metric set by Chris Gayle in the phase of his T20I career, underlining his rapid rise and impact in the shortest format.
Though Abhishek Sharma is playing the modern era of T20 cricket, where batting conditions and strike rate are generally higher, his numbers still stand out for their consistency and scale, highlighting his growing influence in the shortest format at the international level.
Abhishek Sharma Yet to Reach Chris Gayle's Level
Abhishek Sharma might be the ‘Universe Boss’ after 36 T20I matches, given a superior run tally, number of centuries, and a higher strike rate compared to Chris Gayle at the same stage of their careers, but the West Indies batting legend is still ahead of the Indian opener.
Gayle was an all-format player, having excelled well in T20Is, ODIs, and Tests, while sustaining his dominance across eras, something Abhishek Sharma is still building towards in his international career.
Abhishek Sharma's success in his T20I career so far can be translated into his long-term impact if he continues to adapt across conditions, maintain his consistency, and expand his game beyond the shortest format at the international level.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.