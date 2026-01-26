Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of the most destructive batters in T20Is over the last one year. His attacking style of batting, coupled with his ability to accelerate the boundary with ease, has made him a serious threat to opposition bowlers.

This can be evidenced by his performance in the Asia Cup, T20I series against England and Australia in 2025, and the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, a key preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

In the T20I series against New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma is currently the second-leading run-getter with 152 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 76.00 and an impressive strike rate of 271.43 in three matches so far. The strike rate itself says a lot about his fearless intent and ability to dominate the bowlers in the powerplay.