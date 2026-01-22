Team India opener Abhishek Sharma once again solidified his status as one of the explosive batters in T20, playing a scintillating knock of 84 off 35 balls in the Men in Blue’s 48-run win over New Zealand in the first T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday, January 21.

The southpaw has brought up his fifty in just 22 balls, achieving the record for most fifties in 25 or fewer balls in the T20Is, and his knock consisted of 8 sixes and 5 fours while batting at a strike rate of 240. His consistent performance while providing explosive starts at the top has made Abhishek Sharma an asset to Team India’s T20I setup.

As Abhishek delivered another explosive performance in T20 cricket, let’s take a look at five reasons why the southpaw is the most dangerous batter in the shortest format of the match.