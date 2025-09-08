Chris Gayle said Punjab Kings disrespected him, treating him like a kid, causing depression and an early exit from IPL 2021. He felt hurt by the franchise and disappointed with Anil Kumble, despite KL Rahul urging him to stay.

West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle has made a shocking revelation about mistreatment by Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) during his time with the franchise in the Indian Premier League. Gayle was one of the greatest players to have ever played in the IPL, bringing explosive performances and countless match-winning innings.

After representing Kolkata Knight Riders for two seasons from 2009 to 2010 and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) from 2011 to 2017, Chris Gayle was roped in by Kings XI Punjab for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2018 Auction. Gayle had a stint of four seasons with the Punjab-based franchise before parting ways ahead of the IPL 2021.

In IPL 2021, Gayle withdrew from the tournament during the UAE leg, citing ‘bio-bubble fatigue.’ After the 14th edition of the tournament, the former West Indies batter did not play in the IPL again, skipping the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and has not returned to any franchise since then.

‘I was disrespected at Kings XI’

After four years, making his last appearance for the Punjab Kings in the IPL, Chris Gayle spoke about his time with the franchise. Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube Channel, the former West Indies batter stated that the Punjab-based IPL franchise disrespected him and treated him like ‘a kid’, resulting in slipping into depression.

He expressed his disappointment at the way the franchise was run by former coach Anil Kumble, adding that he decided to walk away despite KL Rahul convincing him to stay for another IPL season.

“My IPL ended prematurely with Punjab. I was disrespected at Kings XI. I felt I wasn’t treated properly as a senior who had done so much for the league and brought value. They treated me like a kid. For the first time in my life, I felt like getting into depression,” the 45-year-old.

“I broke down talking to Anil Kumble because I was really hurt. I was disappointed with him and the way the franchise was run. KL Rahul even called me, saying, 'Chris, stay, you'll play the next game'. But I just said, 'I wish you all the best', and packed my bag, and walked out,” he added.

Chris Gayle had a good record during his time at the Punjab Kings, amassing 1339 runs, including a century and 10 fifties, at an average of 36.18 and a strike rate of 143.20 in 41 matches. His best season with Punjab came in 2019, where he aggregated 490 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 40.83 and a strike rate of 153.60 in 13 matches.

Netizens shocked by Chris Gayle’s claim

Chris Gayle’s shocking revelation about mistreatment and disrespect by Punjab Kings management has left fans and cricket enthusiasts stunned, sparking widespread debate on social media about player treatment and accountability by the franchise in the IPL.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans criticized Punjab Kings for their handling of Chris Gayle, calling out the franchise for disrespecting a senior player, while others believed Gayle’s revelation has exposed the toxicity and poor management culture within the franchise.

Chris Gayle was one of the greatest overseas players, alongside AB de Villiers, David Warner, and others, to have ever played the Indian Premier League. At the time of playing his last IPL season, Gayle was the seventh-highest run-getter of the tournament, amassing 4950 runs, including 6 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 40.24 in 140 matches.

Gayle had the most successful stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore, playing for seven seasons and amassing 3163 runs, including 5 centuries and 19 fifties, at an average of 43.32 in 85 matches.