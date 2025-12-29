Image Credit : Getty

Abhishek deliberately chose to face only spinners on a surface that offered turn and variable bounce. Even after requesting the groundsman to roll the light roller, the deliveries misbehaved — some rearing sharply, others skimming dangerously low.

“Whenever the length was pulled back, he would dance down the track and loft both off-breaks and googlies inside out over extra cover,” noted a team observer.

On multiple occasions, balls landed in the portico of nearby buildings, underlining the sheer power behind each shot. His attacking mindset was nearly flawless; dismissals occurred only while defending.