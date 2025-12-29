Abhishek Sharma’s 60-Minute Rampage: 45 Sixes Send T20 World Cup Warning to Bowlers
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhishek Sharma smashed 45 sixes in a 60-minute net session, sending a clear warning to bowlers ahead of the T20 World Cup with fearless, unstoppable hitting.
60 Minutes of Pure Carnage
In a jaw-dropping display of power and intent, India’s T20I sensation Abhishek Sharma treated Punjab’s Anantam Cricket Ground on Sunday to nearly an hour of relentless hitting, smashing an astonishing 45 sixes in just 60 minutes of net practice. For bowlers planning to face him in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the session served as an unmistakable warning: the world’s No. 1 T20 batter is in devastating form.
Imagination Meets Execution
The session began with a telling exchange that revealed Abhishek’s fearless mindset. Pausing mid-session, he asked teammate Gaurav Chaudhary:
“Field kya hai?”
The lanky off-spinner replied without hesitation:
“Mid-off single saving ke liye rakkha hai (mid-off fielder is to save singles).”
From there, it was a masterclass in aggression. With each swing, Abhishek sent balls soaring over the boundary, combining raw power with sharp awareness of field placement. The net bowlers — off-spinners, leg-spinners, and slow left-arm orthodox — had no answer.
Abhishek Sharma is grinding hard in the nets 💥pic.twitter.com/YSp3gnnB4U
— InsideSport (@InsideSportIND) December 28, 2025
Attacking Against Spin, Defying the Surface
Abhishek deliberately chose to face only spinners on a surface that offered turn and variable bounce. Even after requesting the groundsman to roll the light roller, the deliveries misbehaved — some rearing sharply, others skimming dangerously low.
“Whenever the length was pulled back, he would dance down the track and loft both off-breaks and googlies inside out over extra cover,” noted a team observer.
On multiple occasions, balls landed in the portico of nearby buildings, underlining the sheer power behind each shot. His attacking mindset was nearly flawless; dismissals occurred only while defending.
Coach’s Quip Captures the Carnage
Head coach Sandeep Sharma watched in awe and amusement as Abhishek maintained the assault:
“Tu apni century poori karan layi extra cover de upar hi chakke maarna chaunda ae (You want to complete your century with only sixes over extra cover).”
The remark summed up the unrelenting nature of the session: a batsman who attacks at every opportunity, leaving little room for bowlers to breathe.
A Message to Bowlers Worldwide
Abhishek’s 60-minute, 45-six session is more than just a training anecdote — it’s a statement of intent. With the T20 World Cup approaching, bowlers in India’s path would be wise to take notice. The left-hander is not merely in form; he is in an attacking mindset so natural and controlled that conventional bowling plans could be tested severely.
Whether facing world-class spinners or pacers, Abhishek’s ability to read, adjust, and punish any slight miscalculation makes him one of the most dangerous threats heading into the tournament. For competitors, this is a clear warning: underestimate Abhishek Sharma at your peril.
