Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, playing his first-ever Test in Australia, is keen on learning from the Aussie pace quartet. He called Australia his favourite place to bowl ahead of the two-match series starting on August 13.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, playing his first-ever Test in Australia, is keen on picking the brains of the Aussie pace quartet of skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland during the series and said that the country is his favourite place to bowl.

The first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh will start from August 13 at Darwin. Taskin, closing in on the mark of 300 international wickets, has played nine white-ball internationals in Australia, picking 14 wickets at an average of 26.00, but this will be his first-ever outing in whites in the Aussie land.

Taskin keen to learn from Aussie pacers

Speaking ahead of the first Test in Darwin, Taskin said as quoted by ICC, "From my childhood, I have been watching Australia team players, like great fast bowlers, legendary players. "Really now I have the opportunity to play against them. So I am really excited."

"Australia is my favourite place to bowl. I have been watching all of them, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, even Scott Boland also doing well. If I have a chance to chat with them, I definitely will," he added.

His wickets in Australia include six of his nine wickets for Bangladesh across the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2015, which was hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

Confidence from ODI series win

Bangladesh will arrive in the series having mounted a famous 2-1 ODI series win against Australia at home only two months ago. Taskin, who finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the series with five scalps, believes the triumph gives the visitors a much-needed morale boost heading into the Test series, starting on August 13.

"That was a really great series for us, especially because normally, traditionally in Mirpur, it used to be a turning and slow wicket, but the last series was pretty sporting conditions," he said.

"We all played a good series, and we won against Australia. That is giving us really good confidence to play against them. But still, home and away, there is a big difference," he added.

World Test Championship Stakes

Also a positive for Bangladesh is their performance so far in this WTC cycle, with the team currently fourth in the WTC Standings, with a 58.33 PCT after four outings. Australia, on the other hand, will be vying to maintain the pole position, boasting a PCT of 87.50 in the race to seal a spot at next year's ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval.

Series Schedule:

First Test: August 13-17, Marrara Stadium, Darwin

Second Test: August 22-26, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Squads:

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Bangladesh squad (first Test):

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan. (ANI)

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