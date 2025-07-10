Image Credit : Getty

PSG domination

"PSG are a team who have been built over time, whereas we are practically just beginning," Alonso said after seeing Real Madrid go two goals behind inside nine minutes.

It was 3-0 before half-time and PSG added a late fourth as they advanced to Sunday's final against Chelsea.

"We have lots of room for improvement. There are many things that we want to do better," Alonso added.

"We have to be self-critical. This will tell us things for the future that will help us to compete at a much better level than we did today."

Alonso was appointed at the end of May, taking over from Carlo Ancelotti after a successful two-and-a-half years at Bayer Leverkusen.