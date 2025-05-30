Image Credit : Getty

Trent is a deep-lying playmaker who operates from wide areas. At Real Madrid, he could redefine the role, just as Marcelo once did on the left, offering both width and vision in one package. Marcelo was known for his dazzling dribbles, overlaps, and cut-ins that made him a constant attacking threat. Similarly, Trent thrives on pushing forward, delivering crosses, and even taking on midfield responsibilities. He also has immense goal scoring abilities, particularly from outside the box.