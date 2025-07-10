Luis Enrique's PSG dismantled Real Madrid 4-0 in a dominant Club World Cup semi-final, setting up a historic final clash with Chelsea.

Club World Cup, PSG vs Real Madrid: It takes some doing to make a team of Real Madrid’s superstars look like a steaming pile of amateurs. But then again, Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are operating at a level that few teams in history can match. In front of over 77,000 fans at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, PSG dismantled the Spanish giants 4-0 in the Club World Cup semi-final, serving up a performance as breathtaking as it was brutal.

This was not just a win—it was a warning. The Champions League winners are now a game away from completing one of the most dominant campaigns in modern football history, having already demolished Inter Milan 5-0 in the European final. Now, it is Chelsea who stand between PSG and global supremacy this Sunday.

A Nightmare Nine Minutes for Madrid

Real Madrid were already underdogs coming into this semi-final. But even in their worst nightmares, they couldn’t have imagined being 2-0 down within nine minutes. Raul Asencio’s careless touch gifted Ousmane Dembele a golden chance. The forward, cleaned out by Thibaut Courtois, didn’t even need to score—Fabian Ruiz was there to calmly roll the ball into an empty net.

Then it was Antonio Rudiger’s turn. A misjudged attempt at a routine pass turned into an air-kick, handing Dembele a free run at goal. With all the composure of a man in form, he slotted his 35th goal of the season past Courtois. The Real defence was rattled; PSG smelled blood.

The third goal arrived before the clock hit the 25-minute mark. After a slick one-two between Dembele and Achraf Hakimi, the latter sent in a sharp cross. Ruiz took a touch, used Federico Valverde as a screen, and buried the ball in the bottom corner. PSG were rampant; Madrid were shell-shocked.

Enrique’s Juggernaut Rolls On

Luis Enrique, calm as ever on the touchline, had warned before the match that his team were in a “special moment.” After the win, he didn’t hold back. “We are going to try, one more step against a good team like Chelsea... we want to make history in our club, and then take some holidays,” he said with a wry smile.

His PSG side now boasts a fearsome balance: technical brilliance, physical dominance, and ruthless efficiency. Even without suspended centre-back Willian Pacho, they were defensively sound. Lucas Beraldo stepped up confidently, while the midfield trio of Ruiz, Manuel Ugarte, and Warren Zaire-Emery dictated the tempo from start to finish.

Mbappe Reunited, but Overshadowed

All eyes were on Kylian Mbappe as he faced his former club for the first time since leaving PSG last year. But on a day when his teammates ran riot, Mbappe had a quiet outing. A clean challenge by Joao Neves sent him tumbling in the area early on, but there was never a question of a penalty.

In truth, the game had already taken off without him. It was Dembele who stole the show—starting for the first time in the competition after recovering from injury, he looked every bit a Ballon d’Or contender.

Madrid’s Moment of Reckoning

For Xabi Alonso, this was a sobering reality check. “PSG are a team who have been built over time, whereas we are practically just beginning,” he admitted, trying to remain composed after the demolition.

Alonso’s appointment in May was supposed to herald a new chapter at Real Madrid—a fresh tactical identity after the Ancelotti era. But against PSG, they looked like a team still in preseason, struggling to hold their shape or string passes together.

“We have lots of room for improvement. There are many things that we want to do better,” Alonso said. “This will tell us things for the future that will help us to compete at a much better level.”

Modric’s Farewell Ends in Silence

One of football’s most beloved midfielders, Luka Modric, bowed out in unfortunate fashion. The 39-year-old Croatian, playing his final game for Real Madrid before joining AC Milan, could do little to stop the tide. “Luka will not be remembered for today’s match,” Alonso insisted. “He will be remembered for many other great matches. He is a football icon globally.”

It was a poignant ending for a player whose intelligence and grace defined Real Madrid’s midfield for more than a decade.

Young Guns Show Glimpses of the Future

Despite the humiliation, there were glimpses of promise for Madrid. Young striker Gonzalo Garcia had been a bright spot earlier in the tournament, scoring four goals in five matches. New signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen got their first run-outs in white, though the latter was suspended for this semi-final.

Looking ahead, Real fans can pin hopes on Argentine wonderkid Franco Mastantuono, who arrives from River Plate this summer after a 63 million-euro transfer. “In August, the 2025/26 season begins,” Alonso said, shifting focus. “Things are going to be different. We are starting from scratch.”

A Humbling Day in the Heat

The temperature soared to 34°C in East Rutherford, and the action on the pitch was just as scorching. For PSG fans, who waited patiently after a 10-minute kickoff delay due to traffic chaos outside the stadium, the wait was worth it. For Madrid supporters, it was an afternoon of disbelief—punctuated by groans and silent stares.

Even the French press box couldn’t contain their awe. “Oh la la!” they exclaimed throughout the match—half in admiration, half in shock at Real’s collapse.

A Final for the History Books Awaits

PSG now prepare for the final against Chelsea, who scraped past South American champions Fluminense in their semi-final. If Luis Enrique’s men win on Sunday, they will complete a season that saw them clinch the Ligue 1 title, their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy, and now, potentially, global domination.

They are Europe’s best. Now, they want to rule the world.

And as Enrique puts it: “We are almost there.”