Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's deportation leaves social media in splits

Novak Djokovic has been handed in a deportation notice from Australia. His participation in the 2022 Australian Open is doubtful. Consequently, fans have been left in splits.

Reigning world number one, Novak Djokovic of Serbia received a massive setback on landing in Australia. He was handed in a deportation notice and was not allowed to enter the country after the Australian Border Force (ABF) revealed that he did not possess valid documents mentioning that he had received a medical exemption to travel to the country. Consequently, fans are not happy.

Earlier, Djokovic had announced on social media that he had been granted a medical exemption to compete in Melbourne for the opening Grand Slam of the year. However, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had stated that if the Serbian failed to provide enough documents of his exemption, he would be deported. He reportedly did not have enough documents proving the same on Thursday morning after he arrived in Melbourne.

Djokovic's lawyer Nick Wood stated that he would be doing all the legal battles to restore Djokovic's visa. However, Morrison thanked the ABF for doing a great job, establishing that the rules are applicable for all. It all started following Djokovic's reluctance in getting vaccinated for COVID, while Tennis Australia (TA) and the Victorian Government had announced that unvaccinated players would not be entertained.

Following the same social media has been in splits. While #WeStandWithDjokovic began to trend on Twitter, some also believe Djokovic deserves this and should have simply gotten vaccinated like billions across the globe. However, many felt that while the world number one might not earn special treatment here, deportation and cancelling his visa is rude of Australia.