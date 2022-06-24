Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Sadio Mane deal, now Bayern Munich eyeing Man United's Ronaldo?

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 4:25 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Manchester United has been clouded. He has recently been linked to a move to Bayern Munich. But does the Bavarian really want him?

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Manchester United has been subject to uncertainty and speculations. While he made his sensational return to the club last season and nailed it with his goal-scoring and playmaking performances, the Red Devils let him down, managing to finish sixth in the English Premier League (EPL). Thus, he prepares to play in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) for the first time in his outstanding career. However, reports have been doing rounds that he could still leave Old Trafford this summer, while he has been linked to a move to German champion Bayern Munich.

    Yet, according to the Daily Mail, Bayern has no interest in dragging Ronaldo from United to Allianz Arena. BILD confirmed the same as the rumours began to go around, with many hoping Ronaldo to partner with the Bavarian's latest signing, Sadio Mane from Liverpool. Also, Ronaldo has not played in Germany to date.

    Also, reports stated that Ronaldo was unimpressed with United's recent inactivity in the transfer market, with most of its targets getting taken by other clubs. While new United manager Erik ten Hag had promised to work with Ronaldo at Old Trafford, the non-signing of players so far is not giving any confidence to the Portuguese.

    This week, Darwin Nunez snubbed United to join Liverpool from Benfica, while Barcelona is holding back Frenkie de Jong, and so is Antony by Ajax. On the other hand, Jurrien Timber has been warned by Netherland and former United head coach Louis van Gaal against joining the Red Devils. While ten Hag was also interested in Yves Bissouma, he joined Tottenham Hotspur, whereas Derby County youngster Malcolm Ebiowei preferred Crystal Palace over United.

    In the meantime, Portuguese outlet Record has stated that Ronaldo is pondering quitting United, as he feels that the club lacks ambitions now. Reportedly he has issued an ultimatum to the club, "up your game, or I'll leave". In contrast, Bayern is also uncertain about its future with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, while Ronaldo could be the perfect choice to replace him. But, it does not seem to be happening as of now.

