Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent that clinched a record-breaking 20 medals - nine gold, seven silver and four bronze inthe 25th Summer Deaflympics in Tokyo. This is India's best-ever performance at the games.

PM Modi shared a post on X, hailing Indian athletes' determination and dedication for achieving outstanding results in the event. "Heartiest congratulations to our Deaflympians for their extraordinary performance at the 25th Summer Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo. With a historic best-ever medal tally of 20 medals, including 9 Golds, our athletes have once again proven that determination and dedication can lead to outstanding results. Compliments to every athlete, coach and support staff. The entire nation is proud of you all," he said.

India's Historic Performance

India sent its largest delegation to this summer's Deaflympics in Tokyo. It consisted of 73 athletes across 11 sports. The Indian contingent created history by finishing sixth in the medals tally. Shooting was India's cornerstone, with the players bagging 16 out of 20 medals. Shooting had the largest contingent, with 12 athletes, followed by athletics with 11.

Individual Medal Highlights

Shooting

Dhanush Srikanth defended his 10m air rifle title with a new world record score. Mohammad Vania bagged silver in the same event.

The most successful shooter for India was riflewoman Mahit Sandhu, who won four medals, including two gold and two silver.

Abhinav Deshwal and Pranjali Prashant Dhumal bagged two gold and one silver medal, respectively.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, Anuya Prasad won a gold medal.

Shourya Saini won a silver medal in the 50m 3 positions.

Kushagra Singh Rajawat won a bronze medal in the 50m rifle prone event.

Golf

In Golf, Diksha Dagar, the only Olympian in the Indian contingent, won a gold medal in the Women's Individual. It was her second gold in the Deaflympics.

Wrestling and Karate

India also secured their first-ever medals in Wrestling and Karate. (ANI)