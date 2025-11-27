The WPL 2026 auction featured intense bidding as franchises picked up star players. Gujarat Giants bought Kashvee Gautam and Georgia Wareham, while UP Warriorz acquired Deandra Dottin. RCB signed Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav.

WPL 2026 Auction: Key Player Movements

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction has witnessed intense bidding, as several franchises have brought in star cricketers and rising stars for the upcoming season on Thursday. Kashvee Gautam was bought by the Gujarat Giants (GG) for Rs 65 lakh after the franchise used the Right-to-Match. The Indian cricketer has 11 wickets in nine matches for GG last season.

UP Warriorz brought West Indies star Deandra Dottin for Rs 80 lakh. She has made 3004 runs in 138 T20Is at an average of 26.82, with two centuries and 14 fifties. Dottin has scalped 71 wickets at an average of 18.95 with a fifer to her name. Last season for Gujarat, Dottin scored 142 runs in eight matches at a strike rate above 154.

Indian bowler Minnu Mani went unsold, and it was the same for Australia all-rounder Kim Garth. Arundhati Reddy has gone to RCB for Rs 75 lakh. She has 34 wickets in 38 T20Is for India at an average of above 27.85. She had previously been associated with Delhi Capitals (DC) for past three seasons, taking 14 wickets in 20 matches.

Sajeevan Sajana was bought by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 75 lakh. Sajana has represented India in 14 T20Is. She has played 19 matches for MI over the past two seasons, scoring 138 runs in 14 innings and taking three wickets.

Pooja Vastrakar was sold to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 85 lakh. Pooja has bagged 58 wickets in 72 T20Is at an average of over 21. She played two seasons for Mumbai Indians, taking 7 wickets and scoring 126 runs in 16 matches.

The Delhi Capitals bought Taniyaa Bhatia for Rs 30 lakh. Bhatia has notched up 172 runs in 53 T20Is for India. She has played 18 matches for DC in two seasons.

Pacer Lea Tahuhu from New Zealand, and India spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad also went unsold in the WPL 2026 auction. Gujarat Giants bought Kanika Ahuja for Rs 30 lakh. Earlier, Kanika played for RCB in the 2023 and 2025 editions of WPL, scoring 179 runs across 15 matches with best score of 46.

Tanuja Kanwer was bought by Gujarat Giants for Rs 45 lakh. She has spent the past three seasons with Gujarat, picking up 23 wickets in 25 matches at an average of 29.43.

Marquee Signing: Georgia Wareham Returns to Gujarat

Georgia Wareham was bought by the Gujarat Giants for Rs 1 crore. The star Australian cricketer has picked up 71 wickets in 69 T20Is at an average of over 16 and *scored 261 runs in 24 innings with a fifty at an average of above 16 in Aussie colours. She spent previous two seasons with RCB while she started out her WPL career with GG.

Nicola Carey was sold to the Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh. She has 19 wickets in 27 T20Is for Australia at an average of 24.84. She is a right-arm pacer who could get a chance to make her WPL debut.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru boosted their bowling by signing Radha Yadav for Rs 65 lakh. The left-arm spinner, also part of the World Cup-winning squad, brings with her strong T20I skills. She has taken 103 wickets in 89 matches at 19.09, including two four-wicket hauls. Her experience and wicket-taking ability add significant strength to RCB's spin attack.

Surprise as S Meghana Goes Unsold

Meanwhile, former RCB player S Meghana, part of their 2024-25 title-winning squad, went unsold. Meghana has 114 runs in three ODIs for India, including a fifty, and 258 runs in 17 T20Is at an average of 18.42 with one half-century. Despite her international experience, she failed to attract bids this time.