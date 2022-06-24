‘Sexy lingerie’ is the secret of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's alive romance and sex-life; read det

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, acknowledges that she "always" sleeps in "beautiful lingerie" to maintain their relationship.

Georgina Rodriguez seemed to be the ideal mother when she travelled to Mallorca with Cristiano Ronaldo and their five kids. The WAG, 28, shared several adorable pictures from the enjoyable vacation on Instagram, including a gorgeous family photo.



Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In her most recent picture, the stunning woman looked stunning in a black bikini top and white shorts, accessorised with a pink bandana and Louis Vuitton purse. The former Real Madrid player shocked his fans by announcing in June 2017 that he had given birth to twins, Eva and Mateo, through a surrogate. One month later, he and Georgina revealed they were expecting their first child together.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

A few years back, Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, disclosed the trick to keeping her relationship with the player exciting: she sleeps in underwear every night. Also read: Ronaldo and Georgina's Majorca vacation: Of family, togetherness and dreams

Image Credit: Instagram

Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that Georgina, 28, attempts to guarantee that the flame between her and Cristiano, 37, is effectively kindled.

In an interview with The Sun, Georgina spoke candidly about their relationship. She said: "Being the spouse of someone so famous is not easy, but I wouldn't trade it for anything."



Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

"The love I have for him is stronger than any pressure," I said. Mutual admiration exists, and together we are stronger. While Georgina appreciates their emotional connection, the physical attraction is also quite strong.