Image Credit : Getty

Michael Mayer was once viewed as the Raiders’ future at tight end, but the arrival of rookie sensation Brock Bowers has shifted that trajectory. In 25 games, Mayer has just 48 receptions, 460 yards, and two touchdowns to his name, not the breakout fans expected.

Despite this, the Dolphins have had previous interest in the 23-year-old, per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. Given his affordable contract and the likely low trade cost, Mayer could be a smart investment. A change of scenery might help unlock the upside that made him a Day 2 pick.