5 Tight Ends the Dolphins Could Target After Jonnu Smith's Exit — Including a Former Top-Five Pick
With Jonnu Smith no longer in Miami, the Dolphins must explore new options at tight end. From rising prospects to proven veterans, here are five names they could chase.
Michael Mayer Could Get a Fresh Start in Miami
Michael Mayer was once viewed as the Raiders’ future at tight end, but the arrival of rookie sensation Brock Bowers has shifted that trajectory. In 25 games, Mayer has just 48 receptions, 460 yards, and two touchdowns to his name, not the breakout fans expected.
Despite this, the Dolphins have had previous interest in the 23-year-old, per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. Given his affordable contract and the likely low trade cost, Mayer could be a smart investment. A change of scenery might help unlock the upside that made him a Day 2 pick.
Mark Andrews Could Be a Surprise Cut from Baltimore
Mark Andrews remains one of the NFL’s premier tight ends, but Baltimore’s depth at the position and the looming financial implications tied to Lamar Jackson’s contract could make him expendable. The Ravens also have Isaiah Likely waiting in the wings.
Though the optics of parting ways with a star like Andrews may seem drastic, $11 million in cap savings and potential draft capital might sway Baltimore’s front office. If Miami is aiming to swing big, this is the type of veteran playmaker who’d elevate the offense instantly.
Kyle Pitts Offers a High-Risk, High-Reward Option
Kyle Pitts exploded onto the scene in 2021 with a 1,000-yard rookie campaign, but he hasn’t hit those heights since. Still, he’s just 24 and had 602 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, a career-high in scoring despite a murky Falcons offense.
Now in the final year of his rookie deal, Pitts has appeared in trade speculation across the league. While it may take a second- or third-round pick to land him, Pitts’ blend of size, athleticism, and untapped potential could flourish under Mike McDaniel’s watch.
Cole Kmet Might Be the Odd Man Out in Chicago
The Bears surprised many by selecting Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft, raising questions about Cole Kmet’s future. Though he’s been reliable since 2020, his numbers dipped in Caleb Williams’ debut season, registering 47 catches for 474 yards and four scores.
Kmet is still in his prime and has experience as a featured tight end. A solid offer from Miami might convince Chicago to pivot early to Loveland as the primary pass catcher at tight end.
Tyler Higbee Adds Veteran Depth and Playoff Experience
Tyler Higbee might not be the flashiest name on the market, but he brings consistency and leadership, two qualities Miami could use after Smith’s exit. Though injuries derailed most of his 2024 season, he returned during the Rams’ playoff run to contribute 112 yards and a touchdown.
With Terrance Ferguson now on the roster and Colby Parkinson playing the mentor role, the Rams may be open to moving Higbee. He’d be a dependable plug-in piece and could be acquired with a mid-round pick.