5 Big Reasons Why WWE Is Holding Off on Stripping Seth Rollins of His MITB Briefcase
Despite his injury, Seth Rollins still holds the Money in the Bank contract. Here’s why WWE hasn’t taken it away, and what it could mean for his shocking return.
Plenty of Time Left on the Clock
Seth Rollins won the Money in the Bank contract in June, and with a full year to cash in, there’s no rush. Even with his current injury setback, he has until June 2026 to make his move.
WWE likely believes Rollins will be back well before that deadline, which removes the need for drastic action. This cushion allows creative flexibility and gives The Visionary time to heal without losing momentum.
WWE Doesn’t Need an Immediate Cash-In
WWE hasn't always used the Money in the Bank contract right away. In fact, slow burns are often more effective. With Naomi recently cashing in her briefcase, the men’s MITB might be held for a bigger surprise.
The company’s decision not to hand the briefcase to another superstar indicates long-term plans with Rollins. Historically, WWE rarely strips injured MITB holders, and that precedent seems to be holding.
The Briefcase Keeps Rollins’ Faction Hot
Rollins’ faction has been one of the most talked-about storylines since WrestleMania. Even in his absence, the group remains a threat thanks to the presence of the briefcase.
Having Paul Heyman flaunt the contract each week on RAW continues to build interest. It keeps the group in focus, maintains their relevance, and signals to fans that something big could happen at any time.
It Keeps Fans Guessing
One of the greatest weapons in WWE storytelling is unpredictability. With Seth Rollins holding the briefcase, every title match becomes a possible cash-in moment. Whether it’s a RAW main event or a Premium Live Event, fans stay locked in till the end just to see if The Visionary returns. Even injured, his name continues to hover over the championship picture.
WWE May Be Building Toward Another Historic Cash-In
This could be the biggest reason of them all. Reports suggest WWE might be planning another major “heist of the century” moment, similar to Rollins’ legendary WrestleMania 31 cash-in.
Whether it happens at SummerSlam 2025 or WrestleMania 42, the briefcase is still in play for one epic surprise. By holding onto it, WWE preserves the shock factor and sets the stage for a massive payoff that fans will never forget.