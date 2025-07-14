Image Credit : Getty

Gunther captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jey Uso, a crucial member of Roman Reigns' former Bloodline. That alone sets up an aggressive storyline.

If Roman sees Gunther’s win as a challenge to his legacy, or a threat to his power, a title vs. legacy clash could unfold at SummerSlam. Add in the fact that Gunther’s hard-hitting style would test even Reigns’ resilience, and you’ve got a potential show-stealer in the making.