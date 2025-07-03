4 WWE Reunions That Must Happen Before 2025 Ends: The Shield, The Nexus & More
WWE has teased several major storyline reunions for 2025. From The Shield’s return to a father-son truce, here are four reunions that could shake up the roster.
A Surprise Shield Reunion Could Explode into WrestleMania 42
It’s been six years since The Shield stood side by side in WWE, and while Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) remains in AEW, the potential for a reunion between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins is very much alive.
Their rivalry is already brewing, especially after Rollins and Bron Breakker took out Reigns post-WrestleMania. With Reigns set to return soon, WWE has a chance to rewrite history with a reunion that could take a wild turn. A temporary Shield revival could not only electrify fans but also lay the groundwork for a dramatic WrestleMania 42 betrayal if Rollins turns on Reigns again.
The New Day Rejoining Forces with Big E Could Be the Reset They Need
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods recently lost the World Tag Team Titles, and fan disappointment around their failed heel run continues to grow. After banishing Big E from the group, The New Day might finally come full circle and admit their mistake.
Welcoming Big E back would not only turn them babyface again but could also bring fresh momentum to the team, who’ve long been fan favorites when united. A reunion before the year ends could spark a strong late 2025 push.
The Nexus Has One Last Score to Settle
The Nexus storyline has always been linked to John Cena. With Cena possibly heading into his final chapter in WWE, there’s an opportunity to reignite the group that once tried to overthrow him. Wade Barrett is already on WWE programming as a commentator, and his return to in-ring action for a one-off run could be part of a powerful nostalgia play.
Reuniting the original members for one final stand against Cena would be a fitting full-circle moment, especially as WWE leans on nostalgia to shape future storylines.
Dominik and Rey Mysterio: A Father-Son Story Not Finished Yet
Dominik Mysterio’s heel turn and alignment with The Judgment Day has been one of WWE’s most engaging angles. But signs are pointing toward a fracture within the faction, especially with Finn Balor’s rumored shift in power and Liv Morgan’s absence.
If Dominik gets ousted by Balor and turns babyface again, a reunion with Rey Mysterio could be in the cards. It would be more than just emotional as this comeback story could help rebrand Dominik and boost his popularity among fans.