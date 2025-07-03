Image Credit : Wikimedia Commons

It’s been six years since The Shield stood side by side in WWE, and while Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) remains in AEW, the potential for a reunion between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins is very much alive.

Their rivalry is already brewing, especially after Rollins and Bron Breakker took out Reigns post-WrestleMania. With Reigns set to return soon, WWE has a chance to rewrite history with a reunion that could take a wild turn. A temporary Shield revival could not only electrify fans but also lay the groundwork for a dramatic WrestleMania 42 betrayal if Rollins turns on Reigns again.