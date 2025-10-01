4 Factors That Make Rodrygo Smarter Starter Over Vinicius at Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso faces a critical decision at Real Madrid regarding the left-wing position. The article presents four key reasons why Rodrygo deserves consideration over the established Vinicius Junior.
Xabi Alonso has a critical decision on his hands at Real Madrid: how to strike the right attacking balance, and more specifically, who should own the left flank. For several years, that space has been Vinícius Júnior’s territory, and rightly so given his explosive talent. Yet over the past year, his form has wavered-sprinkled with flashes of brilliance but lacking the consistency expected at this level.
Meanwhile, Rodrygo has emerged as a genuine challenger. Staying at Madrid during the summer despite links elsewhere, he has begun to carve a stronger case for himself. Against Kairat Almaty on Tuesday, the 24-year-old came off the bench and left his mark, playing a major role in Madrid’s third goal before setting up Eduardo Camavinga for the fourth. It was a performance that reinforced his credentials as a serious alternative on the left wing.
Here are four reasons why Rodrygo deserves consideration ahead of his compatriot.
1. Greater Impact on Set Pieces
Matches are often decided by narrow margins, and set pieces are one of those critical margins. Rodrygo offers Real Madrid more value here than Vinicius. His technique allows him to deliver accurate corners and test goalkeepers with free kicks.
With Dani Carvajal’s role set to diminish due to age and Trent Alexander-Arnold not always guaranteed to be available given injuries and rotations, Madrid will need other reliable options to handle set plays. Rodrygo’s presence provides that tactical luxury.
2. Raising the Bar Through Competition
For too long, Vinícius has been the undisputed starter on the left, and while his quality earned that status, the lack of internal competition can reduce the hunger for constant improvement.
Starting Rodrygo doesn’t mean discarding Vinicius-it means raising the bar. Vinicius would need to fight harder to make an impact off the bench, while Rodrygo would be challenged to sustain his influence over longer minutes. Such competition is healthy for the squad and keeps complacency at bay.
3. A Better Fit with Mbappe
The arrival of Kylian Mbappe has reshaped Real Madrid’s attacking dynamics. On paper, pairing him with Vinícius was mouthwatering-but in reality, the chemistry hasn’t always clicked.
Vinicius has historically flourished with a traditional No. 9, most notably Karim Benzema. Their partnership in 2021/22 produced stunning numbers: by March of that season, they had already combined for eight goals, more than any duo across Europe’s top leagues. By year’s end, they had 18 assists between them-the highest tally in Europe.
Those statistics show Vinicius’ effectiveness alongside a classic striker. With Benzema gone, Mbappé is leading the line in a very different style. He thrives on quick link-ups, fluid interchanges, and incisive off-ball movement-qualities Rodrygo naturally brings. The Brazilian’s ability to adapt in those situations makes him a smoother partner for Mbappe.
4. Answering the Critics
None of this erases what Vinicius brings to the table. His explosiveness, unpredictability, and one-on-one brilliance remain unmatched, giving him a different edge that Rodrygo cannot fully replicate. But those qualities don’t always result in balance when paired with Mbappe, as both tend to lean on similar attacking moves, making Madrid somewhat predictable.
Yes, Rodrygo has been questioned for inconsistency. But often, consistency is unlocked through rhythm and trust-something he has lacked with limited starts. His tactical discipline, combined with a strong defensive work rate, makes him an asset when Real Madrid are under pressure-another subtle advantage he holds over Vinicius.