Xabi Alonso has a critical decision on his hands at Real Madrid: how to strike the right attacking balance, and more specifically, who should own the left flank. For several years, that space has been Vinícius Júnior’s territory, and rightly so given his explosive talent. Yet over the past year, his form has wavered-sprinkled with flashes of brilliance but lacking the consistency expected at this level.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo has emerged as a genuine challenger. Staying at Madrid during the summer despite links elsewhere, he has begun to carve a stronger case for himself. Against Kairat Almaty on Tuesday, the 24-year-old came off the bench and left his mark, playing a major role in Madrid’s third goal before setting up Eduardo Camavinga for the fourth. It was a performance that reinforced his credentials as a serious alternative on the left wing.

Here are four reasons why Rodrygo deserves consideration ahead of his compatriot.