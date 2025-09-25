Despite a strong recent performance, Vinicius Jr.'s future at Real Madrid is uncertain due to complicated contract renewal talks. The club and the player's agency are at an impasse over financial demands, specifically bonuses.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. played a pivotal role in the team’s recent victory over Levante, contributing one goal and one assist. Although he is not yet back to his peak form, his performance showed positive signs that he is moving in the right direction. The 25-year-old’s inconsistent displays, however, have been a source of concern for Real Madrid for some time.

Contract Renewal Complications

This inconsistency has directly complicated ongoing contract renewal talks between the club and the player. While the club deeply values Vinicius, his high financial demands coupled with fluctuating form have so far prevented an agreement. A major sticking point in the negotiations, according to a recent report by Mundo Deportivo, revolves around the bonuses his representatives are seeking. Vinicius’s agency, Roc Nation Sports, is insisting on a renewal or signing-on bonus depending on whether he stays or decides to leave, but Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez and the club executives are currently unwilling to meet this demand.

Future Prospects and Club’s Position

While the club is ready to increase Vinicius’s base salary to reflect his importance, this offer has not satisfied the player or his camp, who are pushing for an even higher wage. As a result, Real Madrid are considering the possibility of selling Vinicius next summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2027. Despite these challenges, it’s clear that Vinicius has a strong affection for Real Madrid and wants to continue his career there. The main obstacle lies with his camp’s financial demands. The hope remains that Vinicius will eventually accept the club’s terms before the summer of 2026 deadline, avoiding any uncertainty over his future.