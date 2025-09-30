Arsenal fans rejoice! William Saliba signs a new five-year deal, snubbing the likes of Real Madrid to stay at the Emirates until 2030. Arteta praises his maturity and impact, while focus now shifts to securing Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal supporters have every reason to celebrate. William Saliba, one of the club’s most important players, has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, keeping him at the Emirates until 2030. For fans who have watched the young France international grow from a promising talent into a defensive cornerstone, this is a moment of pure joy.

Saliba Chooses Loyalty Over Europe’s Giants

Saliba’s future had been the subject of intense speculation, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid reportedly interested. Yet, the 24-year-old centre-back has chosen to stay in North London, confident that Arsenal can help him achieve his ambitions.

“I feel at home. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have good staff. The coach is perfect for me, so it's the best place to be,” Saliba said. “I enjoy every day when I have the chance to wear this shirt. I try to give everything, and now I'll give even more to this club and to the fans.”

For supporters, these words resonate beyond the pitch—Saliba isn’t just staying; he’s committing emotionally to the club and its fans.

Arteta Praises Saliba’s Growth

Manager Mikel Arteta also voiced his admiration ahead of the official announcement:

“William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment and attitude every day.” “Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club.”

Arteta’s comments underline what fans have seen firsthand: Saliba’s consistency, maturity, and leadership on the field have become central to Arsenal’s ambitions.

Since his arrival, sporting director Andrea Berta has made keeping key players a top priority. Saliba’s new deal is proof of that strategy in action, signaling that Arsenal is committed to building a squad around players who see their future with the club.

Next Target: Bukayo Saka

With Saliba secured, the focus now turns to Bukayo Saka, the academy graduate who has grown into one of the Premier League’s most dangerous wide players. His pace, goal contributions, and relentless work rate make him another vital part of Arsenal’s plans. Fans hope that securing Saka’s long-term future will be the next statement of intent from the club hierarchy.

Currently, Arsenal sit second in the Premier League, just two points behind Liverpool after six games. With Saliba locked in for the long term, the team gains both stability in defence and a boost in confidence. For supporters, it’s a reassurance that the club is not just competing—it is building to win.

Fans Rejoice Saliba's New Long-Term Deal

For Arsenal fans, Saliba’s decision carried extra sweetness: the young defender reportedly had interest from Real Madrid, one of Europe’s biggest clubs. Choosing to stay in North London instead of chasing a move to Spain was a moment of pride for supporters, who celebrated the loyalty and commitment of a player they have grown to adore. It sent a clear message that Arsenal is now a club where top talent wants to build their future.

