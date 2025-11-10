Image Credit : Getty

AEW’s roots can be traced back to the excitement surrounding Chris Jericho’s clash with Kenny Omega in NJPW. Their Wrestle Kingdom 12 battle for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship was pivotal, and the rivalry helped spark momentum for All In. They even headlined AEW’s first Double or Nothing pay‑per‑view in 2019, showing how important their feud was to the company’s early identity.

Yet, despite both becoming AEW World Champions, they never had another singles match. A brief team‑up in 2023 was poorly executed, leaving fans wondering what could have been if the two had reignited their rivalry in recent years.