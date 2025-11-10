3 Major AEW Storylines That Could Have Elevated Chris Jericho But Never Happened
Chris Jericho’s AEW run had highlights, but three missed opportunities stand out as game‑changing moments.
Jericho vs. Kenny Omega Never Happened Again
AEW’s roots can be traced back to the excitement surrounding Chris Jericho’s clash with Kenny Omega in NJPW. Their Wrestle Kingdom 12 battle for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship was pivotal, and the rivalry helped spark momentum for All In. They even headlined AEW’s first Double or Nothing pay‑per‑view in 2019, showing how important their feud was to the company’s early identity.
Yet, despite both becoming AEW World Champions, they never had another singles match. A brief team‑up in 2023 was poorly executed, leaving fans wondering what could have been if the two had reignited their rivalry in recent years.
The Death Riders vs. The Learning Tree Was Never Booked
Jon Moxley’s Death Riders have been wreaking havoc since September 2024, while Chris Jericho attempted to push his Learning Tree faction. Unfortunately, the group failed to connect with fans. A feud between the two stables could have been electric, especially given Jericho and Moxley’s history from AEW’s early days. Their past battles were major attractions, and another round could have delivered memorable confrontations. Instead, the storyline fizzled, and with Jericho possibly heading back to WWE, the chance for this clash seems gone for good.
AEW Ignored The List Of Jericho
Jericho’s WWE career was defined by constant reinvention, with gimmicks like Le Champion and Painmaker finding success in AEW. However, later personas such as The Demo God, The Ocho, Lionheart, Learning Tree, and King of New York failed to resonate. One glaring omission was the absence of “The List of Jericho,” a gimmick that became wildly popular in 2016 and remains beloved by fans.
AEW had the perfect opportunity to revive it, but the company never pulled the trigger. Bringing back The List could have added humor and nostalgia, while strengthening Jericho’s character work in AEW.