Image Credit : Getty

Back in 2017, the Owens–Jericho storyline was the hottest act in the company. Owens held the Universal Championship, while Jericho carried the United States Title. Fans expected their eventual clash to headline WrestleMania 33 for the top prize. Instead, Owens dropped the Universal Title to Goldberg in under half a minute at Fastlane.

The long‑awaited showdown between the Canadians was reduced to a U.S. Title match, placed second on the card. The decision undermined months of storytelling and left Jericho frustrated enough to later admit it influenced his departure in 2018. Reuniting Jeri‑KO and eventually giving them a world title program would be the perfect way for WWE to right that wrong.