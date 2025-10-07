Image Credit : Getty

Jericho and Brock Lesnar’s real-life issues began backstage in WWE. The AEW veteran once confronted Lesnar over a spot involving another superstar, which led to a heated exchange. Since then, the two have kept their distance, with Jericho in AEW and Lesnar still active in WWE. A future storyline between them would be compelling, but their personal history suggests it wouldn’t be easy to pull off.