Image Credit : Getty

Anshul Kamboj’s path to cricket wasn’t a childhood plan, but was triggered by India’s iconic 2011 World Cup victory. The victory lit a fire in the young boy from Fazilpur village in Haryana, kicking off daily trips to Karnal for cricket training.

Eventually, his family moved there entirely to support his career. His rise started in earnest when he emerged as Haryana’s top wicket-taker in the 2018-19 Cooch Behar Trophy with 33 wickets in just seven matches.