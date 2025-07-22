- Home
Who is Anshul Kamboj? 5 Things to Know About India’s Surprise Pick for England Test Series
India’s squad for the England Test series features a surprise name – Anshul Kamboj. Here are five lesser-known facts about the Haryana pacer’s cricket journey that make his rise remarkable.
His Cricket Dream Began After 2011 World Cup Win
Anshul Kamboj’s path to cricket wasn’t a childhood plan, but was triggered by India’s iconic 2011 World Cup victory. The victory lit a fire in the young boy from Fazilpur village in Haryana, kicking off daily trips to Karnal for cricket training.
Eventually, his family moved there entirely to support his career. His rise started in earnest when he emerged as Haryana’s top wicket-taker in the 2018-19 Cooch Behar Trophy with 33 wickets in just seven matches.
Joined an Elite List in Ranji Trophy History
Only two other bowlers have taken all 10 wickets in an innings in Ranji Trophy history. Anshul Kamboj became the third. In Haryana’s 2024-25 Ranji clash against Kerala at Rohtak, the pacer delivered a masterclass with figures of 10 for 49 in 30.1 overs. Kerala were bowled out for 291, and while the game ended in a draw, Kamboj’s record-breaking feat turned heads across the domestic circuit.
Key Contributor in Haryana’s Vijay Hazare Title Run
Kamboj’s rise continued in the white-ball format. Representing Haryana in the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he played a vital role in the team lifting its first-ever title. With 17 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 16 and best figures of 4/30, he proved himself as a consistent threat. His performances also earned him an IPL call-up, joining Mumbai Indians in the 2024 season.
Holds a Unique Record for India A with the Bat
While Kamboj’s primary weapon is the ball, he’s no mug with the bat. Playing for India A against England Lions, he helped script the team’s highest-ever 8th wicket stand in unofficial Test history. Walking in at 268/7, Kamboj partnered with Tanush Kotian for an unbeaten 149-run stand. He scored 51* off 86 balls, showing grit and composure, while Kotian added 90*. Their effort helped India A declare at 417/7 and put the Lions under pressure.
Glenn McGrath Was His Bowling Inspiration
For Kamboj, watching Glenn McGrath became a learning tool. In interviews, he has spoken about his admiration for McGrath’s line and length discipline, and how it influenced his own bowling style. He also had the opportunity to train under McGrath during a two-day MRF Pace Foundation camp at Lahli in 2018, sharpening his skills with guidance from one of the greats.