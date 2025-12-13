Image Credit : Getty

At Elimination Chamber: Toronto, The Rock demanded Cody Rhodes’ soul. When Rhodes refused, John Cena shocked the wrestling world by embracing the dark side and aligning with The Final Boss. The heel turn stunned fans, who expected a dramatic alliance between The Great One and The Franchise Player.

Instead, The Rock vanished from television, leaving the storyline unresolved. Cena reverted to a babyface before SummerSlam 2025, and his brief villain run failed to deliver. Supporters never learned why Cena joined forces with The Rock or what the fallout would be. To properly conclude this arc, The Rock must return and prevent Cena’s retirement.