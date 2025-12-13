Lionel Messi’s brief appearance at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 ended in violence, with furious fans throwing bottles, chairs, and vandalising property.

Lionel Messi’s much‑awaited appearance at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 ended in chaos, leaving thousands of supporters furious. The Argentine star, who arrived in India for his GOAT tour, was forced to leave after only a few minutes as security failed and the event collapsed under pressure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fans inside the stadium reacted angrily when Messi was surrounded by politicians, VIPs, and their families, leaving genuine ticket‑holders with only a brief glimpse of the football icon. Witnesses said Messi attempted to move towards the stands to greet supporters, but a politician pulled him away to secure photographs with his family.

The lack of access and engagement triggered frustration among fans who had waited hours to see Messi. His team cancelled the program citing security concerns, and the player departed after just five minutes. Supporters expressed outrage that the event had been hijacked by officials and volunteers, accusing them of turning Messi’s walk into a personal photo opportunity.

Angry fans then turned violent, throwing bottles, belts, and chairs from the stands. Hoardings were broken and property vandalised as disappointment boiled over. “Congratulations to the officials, politicians, and volunteers for turning Messi’s walk into your personal photo op. Meanwhile, the actual fans, the ones who funded this event with their ticket money, could barely see him,” one supporter remarked.

The incident overshadowed the excitement of Messi’s arrival in India alongside teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez. With further stops planned in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, the fallout from Salt Lake Stadium has raised concerns about how future events will be managed.