2024 Sports review: Manu Bhakar's Olympic triumph to Dipa Karmakar's retirement; Check 9 events

The most significant event in the world of sports in 2024 was the Paris Olympics. India sent its largest contingent to this Olympics. However, India did not achieve the success it had aimed for

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 9:09 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 9:09 AM IST

Manu Bhaker Creates History with Olympic Medal

Manu Bhaker made history by winning an Olympic medal as India's first shooter. After winning a medal in the individual event, Manu won bronze with Saurabh Chaudhary in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. She became the first Indian female athlete to win two medals in the Olympics

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver at Paris Olympics

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem won gold in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics. Neeraj Chopra won silver, unable to surpass him

Indian Men's Hockey Team Wins Second Consecutive Olympic Bronze

India once dominated men's hockey at the Olympics. While that dominance is no longer there, P.R. Sreejesh and his team won bronze at the Paris Olympics after Tokyo

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified from Paris Olympics Wrestling Final

Vinesh Phogat secured a medal by reaching the final of the women's 50 kg wrestling category at the Paris Olympics. However, she was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight before the final

Dipa Karmakar Retires from Gymnastics, Turns to Coaching

India's most successful female gymnast, Dipa Karmakar, announced her retirement in October 2024. She is now coaching

PV Sindhu Announces Wedding After Recent Tournament Win

India's most successful female badminton player, PV Sindhu, shared good news with her fans towards the end of 2024. She is getting married

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat Wins Olympic Medal, Youngest Indian to Achieve Feat

Aman Sehrawat won a medal in wrestling at the Paris Olympics. He made history by becoming the youngest Indian athlete to win an Olympic medal

Lakshya Sen Narrowly Misses Medal at Paris Olympics

One of India's best male badminton players, Lakshya Sen, finished fourth at the Paris Olympics. Despite a strong fight, he narrowly missed a medal

India Wins 1 Silver, 5 Bronze Medals at Paris Olympics

While no Indian athlete won gold at the Paris Olympics, they won 1 silver and 5 bronze medals. This is India's highest medal tally at any Olympics

India Wins Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

India's men's and women's teams won the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey by defeating China in the final

