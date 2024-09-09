Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vastu tips for money transactions: Best and worst times to attract prosperity

    According to Vastu Shastra, adhering to the right time for money transactions is crucial for attracting positivity and prosperity into your home. Engaging in financial dealings during inauspicious times can lead to financial troubles. Discover the auspicious timings for money transactions as per Vastu.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 4:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Vastu rules for money transactions

    Following Vastu principles can significantly impact your home and life, bringing positivity and prosperity. Vastu Shastra outlines rules and timings for money transactions, adhering to which can help avoid financial troubles.

    article_image2

    Poverty may reside in the house

    If these Vastu rules regarding money transactions are not followed, poverty may reside in the house. Learn the right time for money transactions according to Vastu. When should you lend money and when should you avoid it?

    article_image3

    When not to transact money

    Evening Time: Avoid financial transactions during the evening. The time after sunset is considered inauspicious for money transactions.

    article_image4

    Do not transact immediately after sunrise

    Transacting immediately after sunrise is also prohibited. This time is considered less favorable for financial activities.

    article_image5

    Do not transact money during Brahma Muhurta

    Brahma Muhurta, the time about one and a half hours before sunrise, is traditionally meant for spirituality and is not considered right for financial transactions.

    article_image6

    Why is time important for money transactions?

    According to Vastu Shastra and traditional beliefs, transacting money during these inauspicious times can lead to various financial troubles. It is believed that transacting money during these periods can displease Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.

    article_image7

    Auspicious time for money transactions

    Before Sunrise: In the morning, before sunrise, is considered an auspicious time to settle financial transactions.

    article_image8

    After sunrise and before sunset

    The time a few hours after sunrise and before sunset is also considered right for money-related activities.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check your daily horoscope: September 9, 2024 - Be careful Virgo, good day for Scorpio and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 9, 2024 - Be careful Virgo, good day for Scorpio and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 9, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 9, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Numerology Prediction for September 8, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 8, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: September 8, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 8, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Not Maharashtra! India's first Ashtavinayak Temple located in Hubli RKK

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Not Maharashtra! India's first Ashtavinayak Temple located in Hubli

    Recent Stories

    6 Hidden health benefits of green chilies NTI

    6 Hidden health benefits of green chilies

    What security features should I look for in API banking solutions?

    What security features should I look for in API banking solutions?

    The ultimate guide to making soft and spongy idlis RTM

    The ultimate guide to making soft and spongy idlis

    India US begin their 20th edition of joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' in Rajasthan gcw

    India, US begin their 20th edition of joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' in Rajasthan

    7 gifts that mothers should avoid giving to married daughters anr

    7 gifts that mothers should avoid giving to married daughters

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon