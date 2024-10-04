Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The sacred meaning of Goddess Durga's 10 hands and weapons

    Goddess Durga, also known as Dashabhuja, is depicted with 10 weapons in her 10 hands. Each weapon holds a deep religious significance.

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Dashabhuja Durga

    Goddess Durga is depicted with 10 weapons in her 10 hands. Each of these weapons holds a deep spiritual significance.

    article_image2

    Not Just for Slaying Demons

    The purpose of Goddess Durga's 10 weapons is not just to slay demons. Each weapon has its own unique significance.

    article_image3

    Sudarshan Chakra (Discus)

    The Sudarshan Chakra has 108 sharp edges. According to scriptures, the Sudarshan Chakra symbolizes the universe and divine power is described as its center. It was gifted by Lord Vishnu.

    article_image4

    Bow and Arrow

    The bow symbolizes strength and the arrow represents released kinetic energy. These two weapons in the hands of the Goddess depict her powerful form. It was gifted by Lord Pawan.

    article_image5

    Vajra (Thunderbolt)

    The Vajra liberates consciousness from worldly bonds. From that point of view, the Goddess's Vajra holds special significance. It is the weapon of Lord Indra.

    article_image6

    Lotus

    It is not a weapon. But it is held in the hands of the Goddess for the welfare of mankind. It represents full consciousness. It was gifted by Lord Brahma. Some also say that the Goddess holds a Kamandalu given by Brahma.

    article_image7

    Khadga (Sword)

    According to mythology, Lord Yama gave this weapon to the Goddess. The sword is a symbol of both death and justice.

    article_image8

    Parashu (Axe)

    The axe is a symbol of both construction and destruction. The axe is also a deadly weapon. It was gifted by Vishwakarma.

    article_image9

    Gada (Mace)

    Some Durga idols are seen holding a mace. According to the scriptures, the mace crushes human delusions and false impression. 

    article_image10

    Snake

    Snakes are also seen in Durga's hands in some places. The snake is a symbol of Kundalini's power and divinity, 

