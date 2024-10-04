The sacred meaning of Goddess Durga's 10 hands and weapons

Goddess Durga, also known as Dashabhuja, is depicted with 10 weapons in her 10 hands. Each weapon holds a deep religious significance.

Dashabhuja Durga

Goddess Durga is depicted with 10 weapons in her 10 hands. Each of these weapons holds a deep spiritual significance.

Not Just for Slaying Demons

The purpose of Goddess Durga's 10 weapons is not just to slay demons. Each weapon has its own unique significance.

Sudarshan Chakra (Discus)

The Sudarshan Chakra has 108 sharp edges. According to scriptures, the Sudarshan Chakra symbolizes the universe and divine power is described as its center. It was gifted by Lord Vishnu.

Bow and Arrow

The bow symbolizes strength and the arrow represents released kinetic energy. These two weapons in the hands of the Goddess depict her powerful form. It was gifted by Lord Pawan.

Vajra (Thunderbolt)

The Vajra liberates consciousness from worldly bonds. From that point of view, the Goddess's Vajra holds special significance. It is the weapon of Lord Indra.

Lotus

It is not a weapon. But it is held in the hands of the Goddess for the welfare of mankind. It represents full consciousness. It was gifted by Lord Brahma. Some also say that the Goddess holds a Kamandalu given by Brahma.

Khadga (Sword)

According to mythology, Lord Yama gave this weapon to the Goddess. The sword is a symbol of both death and justice.

Parashu (Axe)

The axe is a symbol of both construction and destruction. The axe is also a deadly weapon. It was gifted by Vishwakarma.

Gada (Mace)

Some Durga idols are seen holding a mace. According to the scriptures, the mace crushes human delusions and false impression.

Snake

Snakes are also seen in Durga's hands in some places. The snake is a symbol of Kundalini's power and divinity,

