Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know 5 untold facts about Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7th. There are many things related to Lord Ganesha that few people know about. Learn some such unheard and interesting facts.

According to religious texts, Shri Ganesh was born on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Every year Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on this date. This time this festival will be celebrated on Saturday, 7th September. Many people know about how Lord Ganesha was born and how an elephant's head was attached in place of his head, but there are some things about Shri Ganesh that many people do not know. On the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, we are telling you some such unknown and interesting things about Lord Ganesha, which are as follows…

Who cursed Shri Ganesh?

According to Brahmavaivarta Purana, once Goddess Tulsi was passing by the banks of the Ganges, where Shri Ganesh was doing penance. Seeing Shri Ganesh, Tulsi's mind got attracted towards him. She told Shri Ganesh that 'You become my husband.' Then Shri Ganesh said, 'I am doing penance at this time, do not disturb my penance.' Hearing the words of Shri Ganesh, Tulsi cursed Shri Ganesh to marry and Shri Ganesh cursed Tulsi to become a tree.

What will be the appearance of Shri Ganesh?

According to Brahmavaivarta Purana, Mata Parvati had observed a fast named Punyak for getting a son, as a result of this fast, Lord Krishna was received by Mata Parvati as a son. According to Shivamahapurana, the color of Lord Ganesha's body is red and green. He is married to Siddhi and Buddhi, the daughters of Prajapati Vishwaroop. Shri Ganesh has two sons, their names are Kshetra and Laabh.

How was Shri Ganesh's head cut off?

According to Brahmavaivarta Purana, when all the deities were blessing Shri Ganesh, Shani Dev was also present there. As soon as Shani Dev saw Shri Ganesh, his head got separated from the torso. Lord Vishnu cut off the head of a baby elephant and brought it and attached it to Shri Ganesh's torso and revived him.

How did Shri Ganesh's tooth break?

According to Brahmavaivarta Purana, once Parashurama went to Mount Kailash to meet Lord Shiva, Shri Ganesh stopped Parashuramaji from going to him. Angered, Parashuramaji attacked Shri Ganesh with an axe. Mahadev himself had given that axe to Parashurama. Shri Ganesh took the blow of that axe on his tooth, due to which one of his teeth broke. Since then he is also called Ekadanta.

On what condition did Shri Ganesh write Mahabharata?

When Maharishi Ved Vyasa invited Shri Ganesh to write Mahabharata, he laid down a condition that 'If my pen does not stop even for a moment while writing, then I can become the author of this book.' Maharishi Ved Vyasa accepted this condition of Shri Ganesh and said, 'Don't write whatever I say without understanding it.' Then Ved Vyasa ji used to recite some such verses in between, which Shri Ganesh would take some time to understand. Meanwhile, Maharishi Ved Vyasa used to compose other verses.

Disclaimer

Whatever information is given in this article, it is based on astrologers, almanac, religious texts and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

