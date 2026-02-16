Wealth Creation at Its Best: The Stock That Delivered 14,000%+ Returns
Nurture Well Industries: Investing in the stock market takes patience. If you make precise, long-term investments, you can get great returns. Let's learn about a stock that has proven just that.
Investing in the Stock Market
Investing in stocks is like a treasure hunt. Every investor dreams of a stock that'll triple their cash. It's risky, but luck and smart picks can lead to huge rewards.
Nurture Well Industries Performance
The stock's performance over the last six years is a miracle. It went from 3 paise to ₹42.30, a 1,40,566% jump! After a big rally, it dipped 57% but then bounced back.
Investing ₹1 Lakh
An investment of ₹1 lakh six years ago would now be worth ₹14.10 crore. That's life-changing! The company also gave a 1:10 split and a 1:1 bonus to its investors.
Financial results are the main reason
When a stock makes big moves, it's usually because of its financials. Nurture Well, once called Integrated Industries Ltd., changed its game and now has a strong grip on the food sector.
Company profits like this
The latest numbers show profits jumped 95% to ₹34.60 crore, and revenue is up 46% to ₹290 crore. Margins are better, and it's now pushing into organic foods and bakery goods.
