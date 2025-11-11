Gold Won’t Make You Rich? Warren Buffett’s Investment Secret Revealed
Famed investor Warren Buffett says gold is a non-productive asset. He says that since the S&P 500 index has given higher returns than gold over the past 15 years, it's better to invest in the stock market and mutual funds.
13
Image Credit : Asianet News
Warren Buffett shares his investment secret
Gold is seen as a top global investment, its value always rising. But famed investor Warren Buffett, one of the world's richest, holds a completely different view.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
23
Image Credit : Google
This is Warren Buffett's calculation
Buffett says gold is just a metal that doesn't produce income. Over the last 15 years, gold's return was just 187%, while the S&P 500 grew 465%, an 18.20% annual growth.
33
Image Credit : AI
The stock market gives generously
Instead of hoarding gold, Buffett advises investing in the stock market with knowledge and patience. Stocks drive growth, profits, and jobs, unlike inactive gold.
Latest Videos