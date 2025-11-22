Hunterbrook said that Archer’s Might electric air taxi never flew at the 2025 Dubai Airshow.

Hunterbrook Capital on Friday revealed a short position in air taxi maker Archer Aviation (ACHR) and noted that its flagship Midnight electric air taxi never flew at the 2025 Dubai Airshow.

“When that flight never happened — and the event came and went — Archer didn’t publicly acknowledge the cancellation,” Hunterbrook said.

The firm said that while Archer brought a model air taxi to the Dubai Airshow, it remained on the ground in one of the exhibition halls, and the company did not respond to its queries. This is seemingly the second time this year that Archer has canceled a planned public display, Hunterbrook noted, referring to the canceled public flight demonstration scheduled for World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Even then, the company decided to exhibit the aircraft but did not fly it, they said.

While Archer did fly the aircraft at the Salinas Air Show in California, the vehicle had a traditional landing instead of a vertical one, Hunterbrook said, citing footage from the event. However, despite the dropped flights, Archer has been issuing promotional press releases in recent weeks, Hunterbrook noted.

Rival Performance

Meanwhile, Archer’s rival Joby Aviation (JOBY) flew repeatedly at the Dubai Airshow, Hunterbrook noted. The company is now planning to begin operations in Dubai in early 2026 and is also advancing aircraft beyond eVTOLs, Hunterbrook said.

Joby filed a lawsuit against Archer on Wednesday in California Superior Court in Santa Cruz, alleging that a former Joby employee downloaded internal Joby files before joining Archer. Joby dubbed the act one of “corporate espionage, planned and premeditated.”

As per Joby, George Kivork, the firm’s U.S. state and local policy lead, downloaded dozens of files and sent some of the content to his personal email days before he submitted his resignation to join Archer. The air taxi maker further alleged that a real estate partner, which had signed an exclusive agreement with a partner, informed Joby that Archer had approached it with a “more lucrative deal.”

However, Archer CEO Adam Goldstein hit back at the lawsuit, saying, “Joby’s accusations are fantasy.”

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ACHR stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

ACHR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:03 p.m. ET on Nov. 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

ACHR stock fell 27% this year but gained about 23% over the past 12 months.

ACHR stock fell 27% this year but gained about 23% over the past 12 months.