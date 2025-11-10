Gold Price RISES Again on Monday November 10th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price: Gold prices jumped again at the beginning of the week. On November 10, putting pressure on the pockets of the middle class, how much is the yellow metal being sold for? Find out how much 22-24 carat gold is going for in major cities
Image Credit : imagesbazaar
Today's gold price
Gold prices jumped again at the start of the week. Today in Kolkata: 18-carat gold is ₹9242/gram, up by ₹90. 10 grams cost ₹92420, up by ₹900.
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's gold price in Kolkata
22 Carat: ₹11295/gram (up ₹110). 10 grams at ₹112950. 24 Carat: ₹12322/gram (up ₹120). 10 grams at ₹123220.
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's gold price
Mumbai: 22-carat gold at ₹112950/10g (up ₹1100). Delhi: 22-carat gold at ₹113100/10g (up ₹1100). 24-carat rates also increased in both cities.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Today's gold price
Hyderabad: 22-carat gold at ₹112950/10g (up ₹1100). Chennai: 22-carat gold at ₹114100/10g (up ₹1100). 18 & 24-carat rates also saw a hike.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Today's gold price
Jaipur: 22-carat gold at ₹113100/10g (up ₹1100). Patna: 22-carat gold at ₹113000/10g (up ₹1100). 18 & 24-carat rates also saw a hike.
