Gold Price Rises Again on November 11: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices saw a sharp increase on Tuesday. On November 11, putting more pressure on the middle class, what is the selling price of the yellow metal? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices jumped on Tuesday, Nov 11. Today in Kolkata: 18-carat gold is ₹9471/gram, up by ₹184. 10 grams cost ₹94710, an increase of ₹1840.
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22-carat gold is ₹11575/gram, up by ₹225. 24-carat gold is ₹12624/gram, up by ₹246. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat is ₹115750, and 24-carat is ₹126240.
Today's Gold Price
Hyderabad: 10g of 22-carat gold is ₹115750, 24-carat is ₹126240. Patna: 10g of 22-carat gold is ₹115800, 24-carat is ₹126330. Both cities saw price hikes.
Today's Gold Price
Mumbai: 10g of 22-carat gold is ₹115750, 24-carat is ₹126240. Delhi: 10g of 22-carat gold is ₹115900, 24-carat is ₹126430. Prices increased in both cities.
Today's Gold Price
Jaipur: 10g of 22-carat gold is ₹115900, 24-carat is ₹126430. Chennai: 10g of 22-carat gold is ₹117000, 24-carat is ₹127640. Prices are up in both cities.