Stock Market Crash Today: Tension in the Middle East has sent global markets into a tizzy, and the heat is being felt back home in India too. Today, on March 2, the Sensex tanked by over 1,000 points, trading around the 80,000 mark.
InterGlobe Aviation Share Today
InterGlobe Aviation's stock opened at ₹4,500. It hit a high of ₹4,647.50 and a low of ₹4,500. Compared to its last close of ₹4,827.20, the share was trading at ₹4,645.10, a sharp drop of 3.77%. A total of 5,29,373 shares were traded today, with a total value of ₹24,344.12 lakh.
LT Share Today
L&T's share opened at ₹4,061. The stock touched a high of ₹4,141.40 and a low of ₹4,061. Its previous close was ₹4,278.30, but the latest price stood at ₹4,126, marking a 3.56% fall. The day saw a trading volume of 12,38,417 shares, with a total trade value of ₹50,971.88 lakh.
Asian Paints Share Today
Asian Paints opened at ₹2,300. During the day, it recorded a high of ₹2,337.90 and a low of ₹2,298. Against its previous close of ₹2,376.20, the stock was seen trading at ₹2,317.20, which is 2.48% lower. Today, 3,70,434 shares were traded, with a total value of ₹8,591.44 lakh.
Adani Ports Share Today
Adani Ports started the day at ₹1,462. It made a high of ₹1,497.30 and a low of ₹1,452.20. The previous close was ₹1,521, while the current price was ₹1,489, showing a 2.10% dip. A total of 8,53,017 shares were traded, valued at ₹12,596.33 lakh.
Adani Enterprises Share Today
Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2,093. The stock made a high of ₹2,147.90 and a low of ₹2,080. Compared to its last close of ₹2,161.80, it was trading at ₹2,123.40, down by 1.78%. The day's trading volume was 3,22,370 shares, with a total value of ₹6,836.79 lakh.
Tata Motors Share Today
Tata Motors opened at ₹358. It hit a high of ₹378.40 and a low of ₹355.50. The previous close was ₹382.65, while the latest price was ₹375.90, a fall of 1.76%. A volume of 36,01,447 shares was recorded today, with a total value of ₹13,419.71 lakh.
Jio Financial Services Share Today
Jio Financial opened at ₹246.55. The stock touched a high of ₹251.90 and a low of ₹246.55. Against its previous close of ₹255.40, it was trading at ₹251.30, which is 1.61% lower. A total of 35,67,702 shares were traded, with a total value of ₹8,923.18 lakh.
Bajaj Finance Share Today
Bajaj Finance opened at ₹971. It made a high of ₹990.40 and a low of ₹971. The previous close was ₹995.90, while the current price stood at ₹980.60, marking a 1.54% drop. The day's volume was 15,09,037 shares, valued at ₹14,831.12 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Share Today
Maruti opened at ₹14,407. It hit a high of ₹14,674 and a low of ₹14,207. Compared to its last close of ₹14,857, the stock was trading at ₹14,640, down by 1.46%. Today, 55,727 shares were traded, with a total value of ₹8,106.51 lakh.
Bajaj Auto Share Today
Bajaj Auto opened at ₹9,725.50. The stock made a high of ₹9,941.50 and a low of ₹9,721. Its previous close was ₹9,972.50, while the latest price was ₹9,835.50, a fall of 1.37%. A volume of 42,841 shares was recorded, with a total value of ₹4,207.81 lakh.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. The share prices, percentage drops, and other market data mentioned are based on figures from nseindia.com at 10 AM and are subject to change. Investing in the stock market carries market risks. Always consult your financial advisor before making any investment.
