Lockheed Martin’s fighter jets were used in the attack on Iran, and Tomahawks have been a part of U.S. aircraft and naval ships.

U.S.-listed defense stocks soared in overnight trading on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu targeted Iran and the country’s military bases in an attack known as “Operation Epic Fury” over the weekend.

The attack has escalated tensions between these countries, with Iran sending missiles and drones to Gulf countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to push the U.S. to back off from further attacks after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family were killed.

Shares of Lockheed Martin soared nearly 7% in overnight trading while RTX Corp shares jumped nearly 6%, and L3Harris Technologies stock gained 5.3%.

What Is The Role Of Lockheed Martin?

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets are being used for the attack on Iran, and according to the company, it is the most lethal, survivable, and connected fighter aircraft for America and its allies. The F-35 fighter jets are known to act as the quarterback of the skies, integrating air, land, sea, space, and cyber operations to lead the fight and deliver a decisive advantage.

U.S. Central Command released several videos and pictures on X of the F-35 fighter jets taking off for the attack on Iranian military bases. Lockheed Martin has been upgrading its F-35 fighter jets with improved features ahead of the weekend.

Last week, Lockheed Martin noted that they had flight-tested an artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced Combat Identification (Combat ID) capability integrated into the F-35’s information fusion system. The company said that embedding this advanced AI into the F-35’s mission system helps pilots identify threats faster, enabling them to make decisions more quickly.

Lockheed said that it has deployed real-time, over-the-air software updates to the Aegis multi-mission combat system on U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea to enable rapid countermeasures against advanced drone and missile threats.

RTX’s Tomahawks

RTX has said that its Tomahawk cruise missile is a precision weapon that launches from ships, submarines, and ground launchers and can strike targets precisely from 1,000 miles away, even in heavily defended airspace.

In early February, Raytheon, an RTX unit, entered into five framework agreements with the U.S. Department of War to significantly increase production capacity and speed deliveries of Land Attack and Maritime Strike variants of Tomahawk and AMRAAM missiles, among others.

The company said that as global demand for these precision munitions continues to grow, these up-to-seven-year agreements establish frameworks to build on its previous investments and expand production. Under the frameworks announced, RTX will increase annual production of Tomahawks to more than 1,000, AMRAAMs to at least 1,900, and SM-6 to more than 500.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Lockheed Martin jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory a week ago, while on RTX, sentiment improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a month ago.

On L3Harris Technologies, retail sentiment jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago.

A bullish user on Lockheed Martin on Stocktwits said that the stock should jump over $700. “Weapons stocks must be depleted after Venezuela, Iran, Houthis, and Nigeria. Restock probably needed, IMHO,” the user said.

A user noted that most of the military stocks are on watch, including L3Harris.

Shares of Lockheed Martin have gained more than 47% in the last 12 months, RTX Corp stock jumped 55%, and L3Harris shares have soared nearly 78% during the same period.

