Eternal Share

The fifth spot among the top 5 gainers in the Nifty-50 stocks was held by Eternal. This low-priced but heavily traded share was seen performing with a great surge. According to data until 2 PM, the share rose by about 0.71%. Its impressive volume attracted special interest from traders.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The stock market information provided here is not investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult your financial advisor before investing.