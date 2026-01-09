ONGC to HCL Tech: Sensex-Nifty crashed, but these 5 stocks made a killing!
Top 5 Gainers Today: Investors' hearts were racing in the stock market today, January 9. The Sensex was seen trading down by 675 points until 2 PM. But some stocks provided relief and showed strong gains.
Asian Paints Share
The first name in the top 5 gainers of the Nifty-50 by 2 PM is the paint sector giant, Asian Paints, which performed brilliantly even in a falling market. The share saw a rise of about 1.60%. The day's high was ₹2,856. Good buying with high volume was seen in the stock.
HCL Tech Share
Amid the market decline, HCL Technologies from the IT sector also surprised the market. This share climbed about 1% and made a day's high of ₹1,675. The company benefited from a slight recovery in IT stocks.
ONGC Share
The third top gainer of the Nifty-50 was the government oil company ONGC's share, which showed tremendous strength. On the last trading day of the week, the share saw a rise of about 0.95%. Heavy volume trading was also seen in this stock.
BEL Share
The strong defense sector stock, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), was also seen trading in the green. This share rose by about 0.75%. Its day's high until 2 PM was ₹424.
Eternal Share
The fifth spot among the top 5 gainers in the Nifty-50 stocks was held by Eternal. This low-priced but heavily traded share was seen performing with a great surge. According to data until 2 PM, the share rose by about 0.71%. Its impressive volume attracted special interest from traders.
