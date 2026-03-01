Oil-linked perpetuals on Hyperliquid climbed over 5% after U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran, lifting commodity-linked crypto trading activity.

HYPE’s price rose amid recent U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran and subsequent market shifts.

Perpetual contracts linked to oil prices on Hyperliquid’s decentralized exchange climbed, reflecting hedging behavior by traders in response to supply-related geopolitical risk.

The macro backdrop included coordinated strikes on Iran and elevated oil prices, with oil futures reaching multi-month highs amid geopolitical concerns.

Global central banks now hold the largest share of gold reserves this century, as gold prices traded higher alongside rising activity in commodity-linked crypto derivatives.

Hyperliquid’s HYPE token rallied on Saturday as traders rushed to the decentralized exchange to trade perpetual contracts on oil and precious metals.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) was trading at $30.77, up roughly 12.5% on the day and with high 24-hour volume. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around HYPE moved from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘bearish’ as chatter levels around it improved from ‘extremely low’ to ‘low’ over the past day.

Oil-linked perpetual futures on Hyperliquid rose after the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated missile strikes on Iran. Oil-USDH climbed more than 5% to $71.26, while USOIL-USDH traded above $86.00. The two contracts recorded nearly $4 million in volume and over $5 million in notional open interest, according to Hyperliquid data. Silver-linked perpetuals led commodity derivatives activity on the platform with more than $227 million in 24-hour volume, followed by gold contracts at roughly $173 million.

Bitcoin Perp Activity Surges

At press time, Bitcoin perpetual futures trading also picked up speed at the same time. There was a rise in trading activity for Bitcoin perpetual futures, with open interest of $1.39 billion and volume of $3.38 billion in 24 hours. BTC perps also saw about $41 million in long liquidations and $25 million in short liquidations.

Iran Retaliates

The gains in oil-linked contracts followed coordinated U.S. and Israeli missile strikes on Iran that triggered explosions across Tehran and multiple other cities. Iran retaliated shortly after, targeting multiple U.S. airbases in the region.

Iran is a major oil producer and controls access to the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime chokepoint roughly 33 kilometers wide at its narrowest point. Nearly 20% of the global oil supply, about 17 million barrels per day, passes through the strait.

