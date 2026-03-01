Current regulatory, financial, and moral restrictions are straining to keep up with AI's rapid pace.

Jordi Visser said AI “can’t survive without crypto,” arguing that fiat financial guardrails “cannot handle the speed of AI,” especially as AI agents become more common.

Visser said cryptography became more important as deepfakes and AI-driven spam made it harder to confirm identity across calls, texts, and email.

Separately, Pentagon-AI partnerships drew attention after the U.S. moved to phase out Anthropic from federal use while OpenAI moved forward with a defense deal.

Veteran macro investor Jordi Visser said that the fiat financial system wasn't made to handle the speed and scale of artificial intelligence. He said that as AI agents become more independent, crypto infrastructure will be needed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Visser spoke on the Pomp Podcast with Anthony Pompliano on Saturday, saying that AI systems would need financial infrastructure that could handle high-speed execution, autonomous agents, and real-time verification. He added that existing fiat guardrails were not meant to support these functions, which only Bitcoin (BTC) can.

“Coming out of a crisis, you want to invest in the fastest horse in the race. Well, the fastest horse in the race coming out of this cycle is crypto, and this time I don't think it's going to stop,” he added.

According to Visser, many investors in venture capital, commodities, and macro had come to the same conclusion: AI couldn't grow without crypto-based rails. He also said that verification is a problem. According to Visser, cryptography has become increasingly crucial for verifying identity and authenticity as the volume of AI-generated content and spoofed communications rises. He described verification as a structural requirement in an AI-heavy environment, citing crypto-linked identity approaches.

AI, Government And Model Controls

Visser sees the conflict between Anthropic and the Defense Department as a sign of a bigger change that is coming, in which crypto infrastructure will be needed for AI to grow safely, securely, and on its own.

Visser points to a growing conflict between AI developers and government agencies, using Anthropic's problems with the U.S. Department of Defense as an example. Anthropic has refused to take away some safety features from its models, even though defense officials want to use them in more ways without restrictions. Visser thinks this standoff shows a bigger problem: AI is moving so quickly that current institutional controls, whether regulatory, financial, or moral, are struggling to keep up.

Separately, OpenAI moved forward with partnerships with the government, including those related to defense, while also laying out its own rules for using its products. OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman said the Pentagon’s reported move to phase out Anthropic set an “extremely scary precedent,” as OpenAI finalized its own Defense Department agreement.

Read also: Minnesota Launches First State Fraud Fund After Crypto Scams Target Senior Citizens

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<