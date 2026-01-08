English

Morning Shock! These 5 Stocks Wrecked Portfolios

markets Jan 08 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Getty
TCS Share

TCS from the IT sector is the number-1 top loser in the Nifty 50. In early trading, this share fell by about 1.75% to ₹3,238.00, making it Nifty's top loser.

Image credits: ChatGPT
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Share

Profit-booking was also seen in the shares of Dr. Reddy's. The stock was seen trading at the level of ₹1,223.70, down by about 1.54%.

Image credits: Pexels
Wipro Share

Another big name from the IT sector, Wipro, was also seen trading with weakness. This share fell by about 1.42% to reach ₹266.95.

Image credits: Getty
Hindalco Share

There was pressure on the shares of Hindalco from the metal sector. Due to weak sentiment, this stock was seen trading at ₹925.75, down by about 1.35%.

Image credits: Getty
HDFC Life Share

Additionally, slight selling was also seen in the shares of HDFC Life, and this share fell by about 1.23% to a price of ₹762.85.

Image credits: Getty
BEL Share

The leading gainer is Bharat Electronics Limited, gaining strongly. The shares traded at ₹418.30, a 0.64% increase.

Image credits: Gemini
HUL Share

Hindustan Unilever shares remained popular. As the FMCG industry is considered a secure investment, investors expressed interest, and the share traded at ₹2,414.00, up 0.61%.

Image credits: Meta AI
Adani Ports Share

Strength was seen in the shares of Adani Ports in the early session. Due to better sentiment, this share reached the level of ₹1,473.50 with a gain of about 0.56%.

Image credits: Gemini
ICICI Bank Share

From the banking sector, ICICI Bank supported the market. Steady buying continued in the stock, and it was seen trading at ₹1,435.40, up by about 0.54%.

Image credits: ChatGPT
SBI Life Share

A slight rise was also seen in the shares of SBI Life from the insurance sector. This share was seen trading at a price of ₹2,082.00 with a gain of about 0.54%.

Image credits: Getty
Disclaimer

Only general information is presented here. Data comes from nseindia.com. Stock market investing is risky. Consult your financial counsellor before investing.

Image credits: Getty

