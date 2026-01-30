Stock Market Alert: Tata Steel to Infosys-Top 5 Stocks Plummeting Before Budget 2026
Top Losers Today: The stock market is down before the budget. Today, January 30, until 11 AM, the Sensex was trading down by more than 343 points and the Nifty by about 115 points. In this situation, many shares are trading in the red.
Hindalco Share: The biggest loss
Hindalco stock was a big shock for investors today. It opened at ₹1,000.00 and fell to ₹957.90. Its last price was ₹967.85, down 5.49% from the previous close of ₹1,024.05.
Tata Steel Share: Trading in the red
Tata Steel is also trading in the red today. The stock opened at ₹198.55 and hit a low of ₹192.05. Its last price was ₹193.10, about 4.56% lower than the previous close of ₹202.32.
Coal India Share: Pressure on the mining sector
Coal India's stock was under pressure today. It opened at ₹453.95 and hit a low of ₹440.05, with a last traded price of ₹440.90. It's down about 3.26% from the previous close.
Infosys Share: Profit-booking in the IT sector
IT giant Infosys's stock was also under pressure. It opened at ₹1,655.00 and hit a low of ₹1,618.40. Its last price was ₹1,625.00, down about 2.08% from the previous close.
Tech Mahindra Share: Closed with a slight dip
Tech Mahindra also saw a slight decline. The stock opened at ₹1,757.10 and hit a low of ₹1,731.00. The last traded price was ₹1,739.40, down about 1.64% from the previous close.
