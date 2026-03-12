Investors are watching the company’s Nasdaq compliance timeline after it received a 180-day extension until April 20 to meet the $1 minimum bid rule.

Shares of Incannex Healthcare (IXHL) surged to their strongest session in five months on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to potential Nasdaq compliance and upcoming regulatory discussions for the company’s sleep apnea drug.

IXHL stock jumped over 19% on Wednesday to close at $5.97, marking the company’s third straight session of gains.

Nasdaq Compliance Timeline

Incannex said in October that Nasdaq had granted it a 180-day extension to regain compliance with the exchange’s minimum bid price requirement, giving the company until April 20 to meet the rule. Under Nasdaq guidelines, companies must maintain a closing bid price of at least $1 for at least 10 consecutive trading days to regain compliance.

As part of its efforts to regain compliance, Incannex implemented a 1-for-30 reverse stock split effective Feb. 26, with trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning the following day. The move reduced the company’s outstanding share count from 358 million to 11.9 million shares, while lifting its per-share price.

Regulatory Catalyst For Sleep Apnea Drug

Investor interest has also been supported by regulatory momentum for the company’s lead obstructive sleep apnea therapy, IHL-42X, which received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December.

The designation followed positive results from the company’s Phase 2 RePOSA study, which showed the therapy significantly reduced breathing interruptions during sleep, with reductions of up to 83% in some patients, along with positive patient feedback and a favorable safety profile.

Fast Track status allows for more frequent meetings with the FDA, eligibility for rolling review of a future drug application, and the possibility of accelerated approval or priority review if the therapy meets relevant criteria. Incannex expects to receive written feedback from the FDA on its Phase 2 data package and clinical development strategy, which will help determine the path toward late-stage clinical development.

Clinical Pipeline Backed By Solid Cash Runway

Incannex has also highlighted a strengthened financial position as it advances its clinical pipeline. In January, the company said it entered 2026 with more than $70 million in cash, providing an operating runway well into 2027.

During 2025, the company reported two positive Phase 2 clinical readouts, including results for its sleep apnea program and a separate psilocybin-based therapy for generalized anxiety disorder. Incannex said it plans to advance the sleep apnea program toward later-stage development, while continuing regulatory planning for the anxiety treatment this year.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IXHL was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

IXHL sentiment and message volume as of March 12 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said they were continuing to hold their position and planned to add shares ahead of the Nasdaq compliance window, noting the stock often moves higher heading into potential news, including a possible announcement of an end-of-Phase 2 meeting.

Another user said, “Tomorrow is Day 10 above $1 — compliance locked. The real show may start after that. Be ready… big news could start dropping as soon as tomorrow.”

IXHL stock has declined 73% over the past year.

