Shares jumped, with retail investors viewing the milestone as crucial after a rocky period for the company.

The Alpha rocket launched Wednesday evening from a California base and successfully deployed its Lockheed Martin payload - Firefly.

FLY stock jumped 6.3% on Wednesday, and then another 4.8% in the overnight session.

Retail sentiment climbed higher in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone.

Firefly Aerospace’s stock surged over 5% in overnight trading on Wednesday after the company said it had successfully launched its Alpha rocket and deployed a Lockheed Martin payload in orbit, roughly five months after one of its launch vehicles exploded in a test.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The launch, part of the Alpha Flight 7 Stairway to Seven mission, happened at 5:50 pm from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. During a ground test in September, a portion of the Alpha rocket exploded due to fluid contamination caused by an operational error. After the accident, Firefly said it fixed the problem and would continue to review its procedures.

Texas-based Firefly is seen as an upcoming challenger to market leader SpaceX, which is owned by billionaire technologist Elon Musk. Firefly raised $868.3 million in its Nasdaq initial public offering (IPO) in August 2025; the stock rallied more than 50% on the opening day, lifting the company’s market capitalization to nearly $10 billion.

Firefly’s Past Successful Missions

Before this, Firefly has conducted six Alpha rocket launch attempts since 2021, of which three reached orbit successfully (the 2022, 2023, and 2024 missions).

Separately, the company achieved a major milestone in 2025 when its Blue Ghost lunar lander successfully landed on the Moon and completed about 14 days of operations, marking the first fully successful commercial lunar landing mission.

In October 2025, Firefly said it would buy SciTec for $855 million, a strategic move designed to strengthen its position to capture opportunities in the U.S. Golden Dome program.

The initiative, first announced by President Donald Trump early last year, is meant to build a missile-defense shield through advanced space-based detection and tracking systems, similar to those used by Israel.

Retail, Analyst View On FLY

On Stocktwits, the stock was trending among the top 10 tickers late Wednesday, with retail sentiment climbing higher in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone. “$FLY could see 24-25 tomorrow. Congrats for those who invested and believed and for Firefly team,” said a user.

FLY sentiment and message volume as of March 11 | Source: Stocktwits

FLY stock jumped 6.3% on Wednesday and spiked 5.6% in the overnight session.

Firefly shares could break out of the mostly range-bound trading seen over the past month. As of the last close, the stock is down 8% year-to-date and 54% below its IPO price.

Currently, five of eight analysts recommend ‘Buy’ or higher on FLY shares, and three recommend ‘Hold,’ per Koyfin. Their average price target of $38.29 implies a nearly 90% upside from the stock’s last close.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<