10 10 Image Credit : AI generated

Reliance Industries

The market's 'big boss', Reliance Industries, has also thrown its full weight behind the recovery today. The share hit a high of ₹1,413.80 today, compared to yesterday's ₹1,384.80. It is currently trading at ₹1,410.30 with a strength of 1.84%.**Disclaimer:** The information in this article is for informational purposes only. The details provided here are based on updates from nseindia.com as of 10 AM and can change over time. This is not any form of investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to market risks. Always consult your financial advisor or a market expert before putting money in any share.