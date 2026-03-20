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Stock Market: Top 10 Gainers as BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 Rebound; Tata Steel, Reliance Industries Lead Rally
After Thursday's massive crash, the biggest in 22 months, the stock market made a solid comeback on March 20. The Sensex opened about 900 points up, and the Nifty also saw a strong start.
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Tata Steel
The metal sector is shining bright today, and Tata Steel is leading the charge. The stock opened at ₹193.40 against yesterday's close of ₹190.51 and quickly hit a high of ₹199.14. It's currently trading at ₹197.78, up by 3.82%. News of strong global demand and a push in domestic infrastructure has made it today's number one gainer.
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SBI
PSU banking giant SBI is a hot favourite among investors today. After yesterday's heavy sell-off, the stock has jumped 3.26%. It opened at ₹1,058 and touched a day's high of ₹1,085. Right now, it's trading at ₹1,083.10. The stock is getting the biggest boost from the rally in the banking index.
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Coal India
Coal India, from the energy and mining sector, is putting up a great show today. The share opened at ₹456.70, up from yesterday's close of ₹454.20, and touched the ₹470 mark. It's currently up by 3.21%.
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JSW Steel
Following in Tata Steel's footsteps, JSW Steel is also glittering in the metal basket today. The share has hit a high of ₹1,168 against its previous close of ₹1,130.90. It's currently showing a strength of 2.90% and trading at ₹1,163.70.
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Tech Mahindra
The IT sector is seeing some 'value buying' after yesterday's beating. Tech Mahindra jumped from ₹1,340.60 to ₹1,385. It is now up 2.63%, trading at ₹1,375.90.
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NTPC
Power sector heavyweight NTPC is trading with strength today. The stock opened at ₹375.85 against ₹374.05 and reached a high of ₹382.65. It is currently showing a 2.14% gain.
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L&T
The country's largest engineering company, L&T, is adding some real power to the infrastructure sector today. It closed at ₹3,434.50 yesterday and has jumped to the ₹3,524 level today. The stock is currently up by 2.10% and is trading at ₹3,506.70.
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Power Grid
Power Grid, from the power transmission sector, is also on the gainers' list today. The share reached a high of ₹303.90 against its previous close of ₹296.70. It currently has a gain of 1.89%. It remains a favourite for low-risk investors even today.
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ITC
FMCG giant ITC seems to have switched from defensive to aggressive mode today. The share jumped from ₹298 to ₹303.70 and is currently trading at ₹303.50 with a gain of 1.85%.
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Reliance Industries
The market's 'big boss', Reliance Industries, has also thrown its full weight behind the recovery today. The share hit a high of ₹1,413.80 today, compared to yesterday's ₹1,384.80. It is currently trading at ₹1,410.30 with a strength of 1.84%.**Disclaimer:** The information in this article is for informational purposes only. The details provided here are based on updates from nseindia.com as of 10 AM and can change over time. This is not any form of investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to market risks. Always consult your financial advisor or a market expert before putting money in any share.
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