This Adani Group stock is holding strong with a 2.10% gain at 1,394.20. After its previous close at 1,365.50, it hit a high of 1,397.40 today, securing its place in the top 10 list.

Disclaimer:

This article is for general information purposes only. The performance of the shares mentioned is based on updates from nseindia.com as of 12 PM, which may change over time. This content is not investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to market risks. Always consult your financial advisor or a market expert before making any investment.