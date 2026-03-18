Stock Market Today: Top 10 Gainers as Nifty, Sensex Rally on IT Boom
Stock Market: The stock market is seeing a massive rally today. The Sensex jumped 732 points to 76,802.87, and the Nifty climbed 203.50 points past 23,784.65. Amid this surge, the top 10 stocks on the Nifty-50 are creating all the buzz.
Infosys Share
This IT giant took charge of the market today. The stock opened at 1,238.00 and hit a high of 1,288.80. It's currently trading at 1,288.20, up by a solid 4.49%. A huge volume of about 46.95 lakh shares were traded today.
Tech Mahindra Share
Tech Mahindra's shares saw some serious buying today. The stock jumped 4.43% to reach the 1,401.30 level. During the day, it touched a high of 1,401.80, which is way above its previous close of 1,341.80.
HCL Tech Share
HCL Technologies' stock is trading strong today, up by 4.11% at 1,375.40. After closing at 1,321.10, it opened at 1,326.50 and the bulls have been in control all day.
TCS Share
This Tata Group giant is up by 3.63% today. The share hit a high of 2,480.00 and is currently holding at 2,478.60. TCS shares worth around Rs 38,310 lakh were traded in the market today.
Wipro Share
Wipro's shares are seeing a 3.35% gain today. The stock, which had a previous close of 191.32, has reached the 197.72 level. Because of its lower price, it saw heavy trading with over 1.14 crore shares changing hands.
M&M Share
Mahindra & Mahindra from the auto sector is among the top gainers today. The stock is up by 3.20% and is trading at a price of 3,229.00. It also touched a new high of 3,233.00 during the day.
Jio Financial Share
This Reliance Group company is showing strength with a 2.97% gain today. After closing at 237.60, it is now trading at 244.65. Investors seem to be finding good value in this financial stock today.
Tata Motors (TMPV) Share
Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicle segment (TMPV) is up by 2.79% today. The share has reached the 328.10 level. In the auto sector, just like Tata's cars, its shares are also in high demand today.
Eternal Share
Eternal's stock is seeing a 2.54% jump today. The share is trading at a price of 240.60. The most interesting part is the record trading of 3.92 crore shares today, which shows its high demand in the market.
Adani Ports Share
This Adani Group stock is holding strong with a 2.10% gain at 1,394.20. After its previous close at 1,365.50, it hit a high of 1,397.40 today, securing its place in the top 10 list.
Disclaimer:
This article is for general information purposes only. The performance of the shares mentioned is based on updates from nseindia.com as of 12 PM, which may change over time. This content is not investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to market risks. Always consult your financial advisor or a market expert before making any investment.
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