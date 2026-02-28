Screenshots, a recorded call, and alleged internal access at Axiom have sparked debate over wallet attribution, data controls, and insider trading risks in crypto markets.

ZachXBT, a crypto investigator, claimed that an Axiom employee accessed internal systems to link user accounts to private wallet addresses and monitor their trading activity.

A recorded February 2026 call allegedly discussed a $200,000 profit plan, with claims that similar activity may date back to early 2025.

The controversy unfolded amid a lawsuit by Jane Street and nearly $39 million in Polymarket bets speculating on the firm named in the exposé.

Crypto investigator ZachXBT alleged on Wednesday that an employee at the Solana-based trading platform Axiom misused internal tools to access private wallet data, raising concerns about insider trading.

In a detailed thread on X, Zach, an on-chain investigator and advisor at Paradigm, accused Broox Bauer, a business development employee at Axiom, of using an internal dashboard to link user accounts to specific wallet addresses. While blockchain transactions on Solana are publicly visible, the identities behind those wallets typically are not.

Popular on-chain investigator on Axiom. Source: @zachxbt/x

Axiom is a privately held Solana-based trading platform started in 2024. Solana (SOL) was trading at $78, down 5.0% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SOL remained in ‘bearish’ territory, with chatter levels dropping from ‘normal’ to ‘low’ over the past days.

Axiom Internal Tools Exposed User Wallet Clusters

According to the investigation, Axiom’s internal systems allegedly displayed registration wallets, connected addresses, referral codes, and related account identifiers. Screenshots shared in the thread showed wallet clusters tied to individual users. Zach claimed there were limited monitoring safeguards governing how those internal tools were accessed.

The crypto investigator talked about a recorded call in which Bauer allegedly stated he could identify users through referral codes, wallet linkages, or user IDs. Zach further alleged that wallet information was compiled into shared spreadsheets to monitor trading activity linked to key opinion leaders (KOLs). He noted that conclusively proving insider trading would require access to Axiom’s internal logs to determine whether wallet lookups occurred before specific trades.

Zach alleged that during a February 2026 recorded call, Bauer outlined a plan to help an associate generate $200,000 quickly by leveraging his access to Axiom’s internal systems. He further claimed the conduct was consistent with similar activity dating back to early 2025.

Private Wallet Mapping At The Center Of Allegations

At the center of the controversy was wallet attribution. Although on-chain transactions are transparent, mapping wallets to specific users provided a significant informational advantage, particularly in fast-moving memecoin markets where tracking large traders often influences price action.

Zach claimed that he had been retained to independently investigate alleged misconduct at Axiom and that the findings were the result of that review. He also stated that given Bauer’s location in New York, the matter could potentially fall within the jurisdiction of federal prosecutors, though no charges have been filed.

Growing Insider Trading Concerns

The Axiom allegations came amidst heightened scrutiny around insider activity in crypto markets.

Earlier this week, the administrator overseeing Terraform Labs’ wind-down filed a lawsuit against trading firm Jane Street, alleging that the firm used nonpublic information to profit during Terraform’s collapse. Jane Street has not admitted wrongdoing, but the case renewed debate about how informational asymmetries operate in digital asset markets.

At the same time, lawmakers in the United States have pushed for tighter oversight of prediction markets last month. Several Democratic politicians co-sponsored the Public Integrity in Financial Prediction Markets Act of 2026, a bill that would prohibit elected officials from trading contracts tied to policies under their control.

ZachXBT’s investigation also triggered significant activity on Polymarket after he teased an insider trading exposé days before naming Axiom. Participants speculated on which crypto firm would be targeted, driving nearly $39 million in volume across related contracts. Wallets linked to major market participants, including President Trump’s World Liberty Financial, were observed taking positions as probabilities swung sharply before details were publicly disclosed.

Axiom said it removed access to the internal tools referenced in the allegations and is investigating the matter. The company has not publicly disclosed the outcome of that review.

