The Wall Street Journal reported the upcoming departure on Friday, citing FDA Commissioner Marty Makary.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine chief Vinay Prasad is reportedly leaving the agency at April-end.

Makary said that federal health officials are now on the lookout for a replacement for Prasad who led the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the FDA.

