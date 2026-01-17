Reliance Retail's Q3 Revenue Crosses Rs 97,600 Crore on Expansion Push
Reliance showed a strong performance, with net profit increasing by 2.7% to Rs 3,551 crore and total revenue growing by 8.1% to Rs 97,605 crore. During this period, the company opened 431 new stores.
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited's net profit
Reliance Retail, led by Mukesh Ambani, reported strong Q3 results. Net profit rose 2.7% to ₹3,551 crore, and total revenue grew 8.1% to ₹97,605 crore year-on-year.
Strong operational performance
Strong operational performance. Operating revenue for the December quarter grew 9.2% to ₹86,951 crore, with EBITDA up 1.3% to ₹6,915 crore.
Store network and customer base expansion
Continuing its expansion, the retailer opened 431 new stores, reaching a total of 19,979. The registered customer base hit 378 million, with transactions up 47% YoY.
Restructuring of FMCG business
This quarter, the company demerged its FMCG business, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL). It is now a direct subsidiary of RIL, set for independent and focused growth.
Rapid growth in electronics and e-commerce
Festive season boosted grocery and electronics sales. Laptops up 46%, mobiles 38%, TVs 25%. E-commerce platforms Ajio and Shine also saw continued growth.
